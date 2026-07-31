Africa: Wafcon 2026 - Morocco Edge Algeria, Senegal Beat Kenya to Set Up Dramatic Group a Finale

Morocco claimed derby bragging rights with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Algeria, while Senegal returned to winning ways by edging Kenya by the same scoreline to keep qualification firmly within their grasp

Hosts Morocco and Senegal boosted their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final hopes with crucial victories on Thursday, setting up a thrilling conclusion to Group A.

Morocco claimed derby bragging rights with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Algeria, while Senegal returned to winning ways by edging Kenya by the same scoreline to keep qualification firmly within their grasp.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Senegal revive quarter-final hopes

Seynabou Mbengue's first-half strike proved decisive as Senegal defeated Kenya 1-0 in a fiercely contested encounter.

The victory marked a strong response from the Lionesses of Teranga after their defeat to Algeria and leaves them well placed heading into their final group match against hosts Morocco.

Senegal made the brighter start and found the breakthrough when Bineta Seck released Mbengue in space. The forward made no mistake, unleashing a powerful finish that gave Kenyan goalkeeper Lilian Awuor no chance.

Kenya almost responded before the break, but captain Mwanalima Jereko's long-range effort drifted narrowly over the crossbar.

Senegal nearly doubled their advantage moments before half-time through Ndeye Awa Casset, only for Awuor to produce an outstanding save that tipped the effort onto the crossbar.

The Harambee Starlets came out strongly after the restart, with Fasila Omondi testing goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye before substitute Marion Serenge squandered a glorious opportunity in the 62nd minute, firing wide with the goal at her mercy.

Kenya continued to push and came agonisingly close to an equaliser late on when Tereza Obunyu struck the woodwork before Ndiaye brilliantly denied Jereko from the rebound.

Despite intense late pressure, Senegal held firm to secure all three points, while Kenya's hopes of reaching the knockout stage now depend on the final round of fixtures after suffering a second consecutive defeat.

Mssoudy hands Morocco derby victory

In the day's other Group A fixture, Sanaa Mssoudy scored a late winner as Morocco defeated Algeria 1-0 to make it two wins from two at the tournament.

Both sides entered the North African derby on the back of opening victories, with Morocco having beaten Kenya 4-0 and Algeria overcoming Senegal 2-0.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Nigeria Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The significance of the contest was evident from the opening whistle as both teams adopted a cautious approach in a physical and tactical battle.

Algeria frustrated the hosts for long periods with a disciplined defensive display, limiting Morocco's attacking opportunities while remaining organised throughout the first half.

The intensity of the contest also produced several bookings, with Algeria's Ikram Adjabi and Ines Belloumou cautioned alongside Morocco's Hanane Ait El Haj before the interval.

Morocco increased the pressure after the break, and head coach Jorge Vilda turned to his bench by introducing experienced captain Ghizlane Chebbak after Ibtissam Jraidi had earlier entered the game.

The changes eventually paid off in the 84th minute when Mssoudy finally broke Algeria's resistance, scoring the decisive goal to send the home supporters into celebration.

Algeria searched for a late equaliser, but Morocco defended resolutely to preserve their slender advantage and complete a second successive victory.

The result sends the Atlas Lionesses to the top of Group A with six points and puts them in a commanding position to qualify for the quarter-finals, while Algeria remain level on three points with Senegal, setting up a decisive final round of group matches.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Type your email...

Subscribe