Ghana: LGBTQ+ Bill to Be Reintroduced Today - Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has indicated that the Human Sexual Right and Family Values Bill, 2026, is likely to be re-introduced today.

According to Mr Bagbin, he was not satisfied with the sentencing regime and sanctions of the bill and therefore called for its re-introduction to the House.

Additionally, he said that only three clauses would be considered when the bill was re-introduced before Parliament.

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The purpose of the bill was to criminalise same-sex relationship, ban its advocacy and promotion and protect traditional Ghanaian family value and culture.

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Mr Bagbin gave the indication when he together with a delegation from Parliament paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence yesterday.

He was accompanied by the Clerk to Parliament, Reverend Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Chairman of the Muslim Caucus and Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, Sulemana Yusif, the Director of Media Relations, Mr David Sebastian Damoah, and the Head of Office of the Speaker, Alhaji Mohammed Inusah.

"This is not a bill for Majority or Minority but a bill for all of us. I have gone through it and I am not happy with the sentencing regime and sections because I think it did not truly reflect what you conveyed to me," Mr Bagbin said.

"That I why I called for it to be re-introduced at the end so that we can just twist and refine it to make it better. They are only three. I have told the President: he is in total agreement. And so the bill is now going through that stage. Our intention is to finish it before we go on recess. We are likely to do so even by tomorrow," He added.

Mr Bagbin therefore assured Sheikh Sharubutu of the passage of the bill, popularly known as the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trangender and Queer (LGBTQ+) bill, before the Parliament went on recess.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, was passed by the 8th Parliament but did not receive Presidential assent by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

The bill was later re-introduced in the 9th Parliament and passed the second time. However, its passage was marked by disagreement by the Minority who opposed it because due to certain exemptions introduced and the Majority who maintained that there was nothing wrong with it and needed to be transmitted to President Mahama for Presidential assent.

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Mr Bagbin, however said he was not satisfied with the manner in which the bill was passed, citing procedural breaches and called for its re-introduction.