Nigeria: First Lady Seeks Saudi Arabia's Support to Give Almajiri and Out-of-School Kids Formal Education

Abuja — Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for the assistance and collaboration of Saudi Arabia towards giving

Almajiri and Out-of-school children formal education.

The First Lady pointed out that for the Almajiri specifically, it would combine both Arabic teachings with Western education.

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Making the call on Thursday while welcoming the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Yousef Mohammed Al-Balawi to the State House Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said the collaboration would help integrate Islamic teachings with formal Western education, aimed at protecting the future of these group of children.

She also called for a strategic partnership between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia in overhauling the Almajiri education.

"I work with the women and vulnerable children in the society, my heart goes out to the Almajiri children up North, I believe they need better care.

"This is because most of the insecurity challenges in the nation, if those particular group of children are not taken care of, I don't know what might happen.

"I believe we can still start to give them formal education, if we are able to do that, the future of Nigeria will be well secured".

Mrs Tinubu stated her understanding about both countries is that they have had good bilateral relations over the years, and appreciated the envoy for the visit.

Earlier, Ambassador Al-Balawi in his remarks explained that he has spent five months in Nigeria and expressed satisfaction with how the government and its officials have received him.

He said he met with some members of the Federal Executive Council adding that their meeting would ultimately reflect positively on the growth of both nations.

The envoy said he looked forward to stronger ties between both nations such that would reflect positively on the economic growth of both.

His words: "As you are aware, our countries have strong relationship, we both share historical relationship, our nations share a lot of things, religion, culture and potentials to improve our relationship to get back in shape. Our nations have strong common ambitions to improve our economy".