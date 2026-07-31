Liberia: 'Education Opens Doors, but Demands Responsibility'

Education is far more than acquiring the ability to read, write and count--it is the foundation upon which opportunities are created and responsible citizenship is built.

That was the central message delivered by Elder Roosevelt Lakpor Zodon, keynote speaker at the 11th Graduation Convocation of Transformer Christian Academy (T-CA), as he challenged graduates, parents and educators to view education as both a privilege and a lifelong responsibility.

Addressing graduates under the theme "Education Brings Obligation," Elder Zodon described education as the key that unlocks opportunities and prepares young people to serve their families, communities and nation with integrity, competence and compassion.

"Education is the foundation upon which dreams are built," Zodon said. "It teaches us how to think critically, respect others, work diligently and become people of good character and integrity. It equips us to serve our families, our communities, our nation and society at large with wisdom, knowledge, competence and compassion."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In an era where Liberia continues to grapple with youth unemployment, limited economic opportunities and the need for skilled human capital, Zodon's message underscored the broader purpose of education beyond classroom instruction.

He emphasized that genuine education prepares young people to seize opportunities and overcome the limitations of ignorance.

According to him, education serves as a bridge between one's present circumstances and future aspirations.

"Education unlocks the door of opportunity and dispels the darkness of ignorance. It is the bridge that leads us from where we are to where God has destined us to be," he said.

His remarks echoed a growing national conversation about improving educational outcomes to equip Liberia's young population with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to national development.

While celebrating the accomplishments of the graduating class, Zodon reminded students that academic success comes with personal responsibility.

He encouraged them to remain disciplined, respect their teachers, complete assignments diligently and cultivate strong moral character.

He also warned against the growing influence of digital distractions among young people.

"Avoid distractions that prevent you from achieving your goals," he advised. "While technology can be useful, excessive time on mobile phones, social media and playing games can hinder your academic progress."

His comments reflect increasing concerns among educators about the impact of excessive screen time on students' concentration, academic performance and overall personal development.

The keynote speaker stressed that parents remain indispensable partners in their children's educational journey.

While acknowledging the financial sacrifices many families make through the payment of tuition, transportation, uniforms, learning materials and daily meals, he argued that parental involvement must extend beyond financial support.

He encouraged parents to actively participate in Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meetings, monitor report cards, review assignments and maintain regular communication with teachers.

According to Zodon, such engagement creates a stronger support system that enables children to succeed academically and personally.

Zodon also challenged the administration of Transformer Christian Academy to continue investing in quality education by maintaining high academic standards and employing competent, dedicated teachers.

He noted that the future of every nation depends largely on the quality of education it provides its citizens.

His appeal aligns with broader efforts across Liberia to strengthen educational institutions and improve learning outcomes as part of the country's long-term human capital development agenda.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bishop Dr. George G. Davies Jr., Founder of Transformer Christian Academy, expressed gratitude to God for the school's continued growth and the successful completion of another academic year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He praised teachers, parents and other stakeholders for their commitment and support, which he said have contributed significantly to the institution's progress over the past eleven years.

The school also used the occasion to announce plans for a vacation school and summer classes aimed at assisting students who require additional academic support, while reaffirming its commitment to maintaining affordable tuition and expanding educational services during the next academic year.

Parents attending the graduation ceremony commended the school's administration for consistently providing quality education at affordable fees, describing the institution as a valuable partner in preparing young Liberians for future success.

As another class of graduates leaves the academy, the ceremony served as a reminder that education is not simply about earning certificates. Rather, as Elder Zodon emphasized, it is about preparing young people to embrace responsibility, create opportunities and become productive citizens capable of contributing to Liberia's continued growth and development.