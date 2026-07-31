Malawi/Nigeria: Falode Backs Super Falcons to Bounce Back After Malawi Defeat

Executive Committee Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Aisha Falode, has expressed confidence in the Super Falcons' ability to recover from their disappointing defeat to Malawi, urging Nigerians to continue supporting the team as it pursues qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup and an 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

In a statement on Thursday, Falode said the setback should not overshadow the team's long-standing record of excellence, resilience and commitment to representing Nigeria with pride.

She acknowledged that the result against Malawi fell short of expectations but stressed that no one was more disappointed than the players and the technical crew, who understood the responsibility of wearing the country's colours.

"The Super Falcons have earned the trust, admiration and unwavering respect of Nigerians through decades of excellence, resilience and an enduring commitment to our nation's colours," she said.

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According to Falode, the defeat does not diminish the quality of the squad or the objectives that brought the team to the tournament in Morocco.

She noted that the Falcons remain focused on securing qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup and reclaiming the Women's Africa Cup of Nations title for a record-extending 11th time.

Falode described adversity as part of the journey of every successful team, adding that the Super Falcons had repeatedly demonstrated their ability to recover from setbacks and remain the standard-bearers of women's football in Africa.

She urged Nigerians to continue encouraging the team rather than dwelling on the disappointment, saying unwavering support would inspire the players to respond positively in their remaining matches.

"Our players need to know that the nation still believes in them because genuine support is never reserved only for moments of victory," she said.

Addressing the players directly, Falode encouraged them to remember the legacy they represent and the millions of young girls who see them as role models.

She urged the team to continue playing with courage, discipline and resilience, expressing confidence that they possess the quality, unity and experience to add another memorable chapter to Nigeria's rich history in African women's football.

"The Super Falcons can do it again," she said, reaffirming her belief that the team remains capable of achieving its goals at the tournament.