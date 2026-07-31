Ghana: Jospong Invests in Human Capital for National Dev't · Welcomes 118 Sponsored Graduates Home

The 118 students sponsored by the Jospong Group of Companies to pursue postgraduate studies in Russia have returned home after successfully completing a two-year programme in agriculture, environmental sciences, waste management and climate project management.

The scholars were welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra yesterday by the Chief Executive Officer of the African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC) and Executive Director of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Mrs Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong, senior management of the group, officials of the AAC, family members and well-wishers.

The beneficiaries studied at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) under a scholarship programme initiated by the Jospong Group through the AAC. The programme was designed to develop a new generation of professionals to support Ghana's agricultural transformation, food security and environmental sustainability.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the scholars, Dr Mrs Siaw Agyepong said the initiative reflected the group's long-term commitment to investing in human capital to accelerate national development.

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She explained that after contributing significantly to Ghana's sanitation and waste management sectors, the company recognised the need to develop skilled human resources to support growth in agriculture.

"As we became more involved in the agriculture sector, we realised that Ghana has enormous agricultural potential. However, transforming the sector requires a new generation of skilled and passionate young professionals," she said.

Dr Mrs Siaw Agyepong expressed confidence that the graduates would contribute to modernising agriculture, improving food security and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

She commended the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, RUDN University, the Embassy of Ghana in the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for their support towards the successful implementation of the programme.

The President of the Jospong Scholars RUDN Group, Mr Saviour Kweku Dotsey, said the scholars had gained practical skills in climate project management, environmental sustainability and modern agricultural practices, which they were prepared to apply to Ghana's development.

He said the knowledge acquired would support climate action efforts, improve environmental management and strengthen agricultural productivity.

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One of the beneficiaries, Ms Charlotte Opoku Gyamfua, who specialised in carbon reduction in the transport sector, said her training had equipped her with the skills to help address Ghana's challenge of limited data on carbon emissions.

She said she planned to work with relevant stakeholders to measure emissions from the transport sector and support the development of climate projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through innovative and environmentally friendly technologies.

The scholarship programme forms part of the Jospong Group's broader strategy to develop skilled professionals capable of driving innovation in agriculture, waste management, climate action and sustainable development in Ghana and across Africa.