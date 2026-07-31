Ghana: WAEC Cancels Results of 601 Bece Candidates Over Malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled the results of 601 candidates for engaging in examination malpractice, as it released the provisional results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates.

In addition, the council has withheld the results of 2,889 candidates, including 2,722 from 229 schools, pending investigations into suspected irregularities.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Public Affairs Officer, Mr John Kapi, WAEC explained that the subject results of 496 candidates and the entire results of 105 candidates had been cancelled after investigations confirmed various forms of malpractice.

It added that the subject results of 119 candidates and the entire results of 48 candidates had also been withheld, while the subject results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools were still under scrutiny.

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The council said investigations into the withheld results would be concluded by August 31, 2026, after which the affected results would either be released or cancelled, depending on the findings.

WAEC cautioned the public against falling prey to fraudsters who claim they can upgrade results for a fee, stressing that its database was secure and that all results could be authenticated.

Despite the sanctions, the council said it had released the provisional results of candidates who sat for this year's examination.

A total of 620,243 candidates -- comprising 304,415 males and 315,828 females from 20,789 schools -- sat for the examination at 2,237 centres nationwide.

The figure included 136 candidates with visual impairment, 282 with hearing assessment needs and 510 others who required special test accommodation. A total of 3,601 registered candidates were absent from the examination.

WAEC continued that the results had been dispatched to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education for onward distribution to schools. Candidates may also access their results online through the council's results portal.

It advised affected candidates to check the council's irregularities portal to verify the status of their results and follow the required procedures.

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The council also urged heads of schools and proprietors to use their results listing logins to monitor the status of withheld results relating to their candidates.

WAEC expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, security agencies, supervisors, invigilators, examiners, heads of schools and other stakeholders for their support.

It added that the contributions of stakeholders ensured the smooth conduct of the examination and the timely release of the provisional results.