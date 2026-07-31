Ghana: Four Bills to Strength Tax System Passed By Parliament

Parliament on Tuesday passed four bills under the Ministry of Finance to strengthen the country's tax system and enhance domestic revenue mobilisation.

The bills are the Excise Bill, 2026, Customs Bill, 2026, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

They were passed after their third reading following the consideration and adoption of reports by Parliament's Finance Committee.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Excise Bill, 2026, seeks to provide for the imposition and collection of excise duty on selected imported and locally manufactured excisable goods.

Related Articles

It also provides for the Excise Tax Stamp and the affixation of the stamp on excisable goods.

The 73-clause bill is structured into three parts. The first part (Clauses 1-45) establishes the legal framework for the imposition, administration and enforcement of excise duty, while the second part (Clauses 46-69) establishes the Excise Stamp regime.

The third part (Clauses 70-73) contains the general provisions applicable to both the excise duty and Excise Tax Stamp regime.

The Customs Bill, 2026, seeks to provide for the imposition, collection and accounting of customs duty and tax.

It is divided into four parts. The first part (Clauses 1-19) provides the framework for customs administration, while the second part (Clauses 20-59) regulates the movement of passengers, crew and conveyances into and out of the country.

The third part (Clauses 60-90) governs the declaration, clearance and valuation of imported and exported goods, while the fourth part (Clauses 91-146) outlines customs procedures relating to home use, temporary admission, inward and outward processing, warehousing, free zones, duty-free shops, transit, transhipment and export.

The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amends Section 6 and the Second Schedule of the Value Added Tax Act, 2025 (Act 1151), to adjust the VAT threshold for services and zero-rate the local purchase of gold under the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Programme.

The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amends the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896), to revise the income tax rates for individuals and the turnover threshold for presumptive tax.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Presenting the bills, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, said the Excise Bill introduced an incentive-based excise regime for beer and other beverages, with tax rates linked to the proportion of locally sourced raw materials used in production.

He further announced that locally manufactured fruit juices would no longer attract excise duty, describing the measure as one that would benefit both consumers and domestic processors.