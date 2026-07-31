Gambia Invites Angolan President for Official Visit

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço has been invited to visit Gambia following talks with a special envoy in Luanda.

The invitation from Gambian President Adama Barrow was delivered on Thursday by Foreign Minister Sering Modou Njie. A date for the visit is yet to be agreed between the two nations.

Speaking after an audience with the Angolan head of state, Mr Njie said the message focused on issues of mutual interest and reflected a relationship of "friendship, peace, and brotherhood".

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"This is a message of friendship, peace, and brotherhood," stated Sering Modou Njie, for whom João Lourenço's visit to Gambia will be marked by an agreement between the diplomacies of the two countries.

Bilateral Relations

The Gambian Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted the excellent cooperation and mutual support at the regional and continental levels between the two countries.

Sering Modou Njie emphasized the role of Presidents Adama Barrow and João Lourenço in strengthening cooperation between the two countries and expressed Banjul's interest in deepening existing ties.

"We are also considering, perhaps, signing new cooperation instruments between the two countries," he said.

The Gambian top diplomat thanked President João Lourenço for the audience granted and the Angolan authorities for their reception and hospitality during his stay in the country.

Sering Modou Njie highlighted, in particular, the support of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and the preparations ensured by the Angolan authorities, which, he stated, made his trip to Angola "quite memorable."

Angola and Gambia maintain friendly and cooperative relations, based on political dialogue and consultation on issues of common interest, with regular contacts between the two countries.

Luanda and Banjul cooperate within the framework of the African Union, especially on matters related to peace, security, stability and development in Africa.

The consultation also extends to multilateral level, with both countries advocating for the strengthening of African cooperation and dialogue in addressing the challenges affecting the continent. AFL/ART/DAN/AMP