Cote d'Ivoire: Digital Activist Granted Provisional Release Pending Court of Appeal Decision

press release

Ivorian digital activist Ibrahim Zigui, a member of the opposition PPA-CI party has been granted provisional release by the Abidjan Court of Appeal on July 6, 2026, less than two months after he was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and fined CFA 20 million (USD 34,800).

According to his lawyer, Ange Rodrigue Dadjé, the release followed his appeal against the judgment delivered on May 18, 2026.

The Abidjan Criminal Court convicted Zigui of incitement to insurrection and disturbing public order. The charges were linked to a video published on September 1, 2025, in which Zigui called on citizens to "fill every public space" with Ivorian flags and jerseys once the Constitutional Council released its final list of candidates for the 2025 presidential elections.

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Zigui, who has some 600,000 followers on TikTok and 250,000 on Facebook, regularly publishes videos critical of the Ouattara government. He had been detained for over 10 months following his arrest at his residence later the same day he called on citizens to fill every public space.

During his detention, his lawyers and relatives denounced alleged irregularities regarding the conditions of his detention. In March 2026, while in detention, he released a statement to publicly apologise to the Ivorian Constitutional Council and its President, Chantal Nanaba Camara.

Following the conviction on May 18, his lawyers filed an appeal, arguing that the sentence imposed was disproportionate. It was in the course of this appeal that the Court of Appeal granted him provisional release. His first-instance conviction remains in force until the Court of Appeal issues its ruling.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the provisional release of Ibrahim Zigui and urges the Ivorian authorities to ensure that the appeal proceedings are conducted in full compliance with fair trial guarantees in accordance with country's Constitution and the African Commission on Human and People's Rights' Principles and Guidelines on the Right to a Fair Trial and Legal Assistance in Africa.