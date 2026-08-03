Nigeria: Dangote Targets Higher Exports With $800m Itori Cement Plant Expansion Plan

Dangote Industries Limited has signed an $800 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sinoma International Engineering Company Limited to expand its Itori Cement Plant in Ogun State from six million to 12 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), in a move aimed at boosting exports and strengthening Nigeria's position as Africa's leading cement producer.

The agreement, signed by the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of Sinoma, Lin Zhong, marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies and underscores their commitment to advancing industrial development across Africa.

The expansion project is expected to significantly increase Dangote Cement's production capacity, enabling the company to meet rising domestic demand while expanding its footprint in regional and international markets through increased exports.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dangote described the investment as a key component of the company's long-term growth strategy and a demonstration of its confidence in Nigeria's economy.

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He attributed the decision to expand the Itori plant to the Federal Government's renewed emphasis on using concrete for road construction and the growing demand for cement across African markets. He also linked the project to Dangote Cement's Vision 2030 target of producing between 90 million and 100 million metric tonnes annually.

According to him, the expansion will boost Nigeria's foreign exchange earnings through exports, create employment opportunities and support economic growth.

"This $800 million investment represents another bold step in our commitment to strengthening Nigeria's industrial base and reinforcing our leadership in Africa's cement industry," Dangote said.

"The expansion of our Itori plant from six million to 12 million metric tonnes per annum will not only enhance our ability to meet growing domestic demand but also significantly increase our export capacity, thereby generating valuable foreign exchange for the country."

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, noting that the administration's infrastructure drive has encouraged further investments in the manufacturing sector.

Dangote added that Sinoma had remained a dependable partner in delivering world-class cement plants across Africa, expressing confidence that the latest project would further consolidate Nigeria's manufacturing capacity.

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In his remarks, Chairman of Sinoma International Engineering Company Limited, Lin Zhong, described the agreement as another significant milestone in the strategic relationship between the two companies.

He said the expansion would enhance Dangote Cement's competitiveness while positioning Nigeria as a major manufacturing and export hub on the continent.

"We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with Dangote Group through this landmark expansion project. Our partnership has produced some of the most modern and efficient cement manufacturing facilities in Africa," Zhong said.

He added that Sinoma would deploy its engineering expertise, advanced technology and global experience to ensure the successful delivery of the project, noting that the investment reflects growing international confidence in Nigeria's industrial sector.

The Itori expansion forms part of Dangote Cement's broader strategy to strengthen its leadership in Africa through sustained investments in production capacity, operational efficiency and export-driven growth.

Upon completion, the expanded facility is expected to serve as a major production and export hub, supplying cement to domestic and international markets while supporting Nigeria's industrialisation and regional trade ambitions.