Nigeria: Northern Elders Raise the Alarm Over 'Judicial Injustice' in Nigeria

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern over what it described as the growing incidence of judicial injustice in Nigeria, warning that dwindling public confidence in the judiciary poses a serious threat to the rule of law, constitutional democracy and the country's political stability.

The forum made its position known in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jika Jiddere.

NEF called for urgent judicial reforms to strengthen the independence, transparency, and integrity of the courts, stressing that the administration of justice must remain impartial and insulated from external influence.

According to the statement, Nigeria's democracy is facing one of its most serious institutional challenges since the country's return to constitutional rule.

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"The Rule of Law is the foundation of every constitutional democracy. Once citizens begin to doubt the independence, impartiality and integrity of the courts, the legitimacy of every democratic institution is placed at risk. No nation can remain politically stable where justice is perceived as selective, inconsistent or susceptible to external influence," the statement said.

The forum further noted that disturbing trends had emerged across the country, requiring urgent institutional reflection. It observed that judicial proceedings involving political rights, civil liberties and democratic participation had generated widespread public concern over consistency, predictability and adherence to constitutional principles.

NEF also expressed concern over what it described as increasing delays in the determination of cases involving personal liberty, as well as prolonged bail proceedings subject to stringent conditions. It maintained that personal liberty should never become a casualty of procedural technicalities.

"The Constitution guarantees that every accused person remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, and every judicial process must faithfully uphold that guarantee," the statement added.

The forum further argued that the judiciary bears an even greater constitutional responsibility as Nigeria prepares for another electoral cycle.

It stated: "Every judicial decision affecting political rights must be demonstrably independent, legally sound and transparently reasoned.

"The courts must remain above every appearance of political preference, institutional bias or external influence. Justice must not only be impartial; it must also be visibly and unquestionably impartial."

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NEF called on all constitutional institutions responsible for safeguarding judicial integrity to uphold the highest standards of judicial ethics, transparency, accountability and institutional independence, insisting that Nigeria's democracy depends on a judiciary that commands public confidence through integrity.