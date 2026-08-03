Nigeria: INEC Releases Final Candidates of List for 2027, Jonathan, Nwoko, Goje Not Included

*PDP hails commission for publication

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the 2027 general elections, confirming the exclusion of several prominent political figures from the ballot.

Among those missing was former President Goodluck Jonathan, despite claims by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it had submitted his name as the party's presidential candidate.

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Also, absent from the list were Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North), former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central), former Ogun State, Governor Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East), and Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

The release of the list came two months after Senate President Godswill Akpabio assured lawmakers, who lost their tickets during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that the party leadership was working to address complaints arising from the exercise.

Although the APC later reinstated six serving senators after reviewing petitions submitted to its Primary Election Appeal Committee, several influential politicians were not restored and remain excluded from the final list submitted to INEC.

In Delta State, Nwoko's name was absent from the senatorial candidates' list displayed at the INEC office in Asaba, with former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa emerging as the APC candidate for Delta North, confirming Nwoko's defeat in the party's primary.

Similarly, in Gombe State, former Governor Danjuma Goje failed to secure the APC ticket, which went to retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ahmed.

On the PDP side, former Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo clinched the Gombe North senatorial ticket, while Senator Anthony Siyako emerged as the party's candidate for Gombe South.

In Bauchi State, Senator Shehu Buba (Bauchi South) and House of Representatives member Mansur Soro (Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency) were also missing from the final list.

Buba, who was elected on the APC platform, is not seeking re-election after defecting to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), where he secured the party's governorship ticket.

Soro had earlier announced that he would not contest either the Bauchi Central Senatorial seat or another term in the House of Representatives.

It reported that the APC National Working Committee overturned the victories of several senatorial candidates and reinstated six serving senators based on recommendations from the party's Primary Election Appeal Committee.

The review affected primaries in Kogi, Benue, Taraba, Ondo, Abia, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna and Ebonyi States.

The reinstated senators were Sunday Karimi, Emmanuel Udende, Titus Zam, Shuaibu Isa Lau, Adeniyi Adegbonmire and Olajide Ipinsagba, while Prince Paul Ikonne replaced Edinburgh Uchenna Erondu as the APC candidate for Abia South.

One of the most notable reversals saw former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, lose the ticket he had initially secured, with incumbent Senator Emmanuel Udende restored as the APC candidate.

PDP Hails INEC for Publication

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the publication by INEC of the names of candidates for the 2027 general election, describing the development as proof that doubts over its ability to field a presidential candidate had been laid to rest.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, the party said the release of the names of its presidential candidate, Senator Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor, and running mate, Alhaji Babangida Umar, alongside its National Assembly candidates, marked a significant milestone in its preparations for the 2027 polls.

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The PDP said the publication had effectively dispelled months of speculation and what it described as misinformation by political opponents, who had claimed the party would be unable to present a presidential candidate.

According to the party, the development vindicated its leadership and demonstrated that due process has prevailed despite the prolonged internal leadership dispute that had cast uncertainty over its participation in the presidential election.

"For months, unfounded claims were deployed as a campaign tool to mislead Nigerians, discourage our supporters and create doubts about the future of our party.

"Today, the facts have prevailed, the law has taken its course, and the PDP has once again been vindicated," the statement said.