Nigeria: Troops Nab Terrorist Collaborators As ISWAP Finance Chief's Family Surrenders

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have arrested suspected terrorist collaborators while family members of a senior ISWAP commander and financier have surrendered.

A statement in Maiduguri on Saturday by the acting Military information officer, OPHK, Captain Mohammed Goni, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly generating funds for the terrorist group through the procurement and sale of cattle at designated markets in Gubio, Damasak and Ajuwango.

The officer said the troops, in their sustained pressure on terrorists through a series of intelligence-led operations, also recovered terrorist logistics items.

According to Goni, in one of the operations conducted on July 27, 2026, troops of 5 Brigade arrested six ISWAP collaborators in Damasak, Borno State.

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He said items recovered from the suspects included one Volkswagen Golf vehicle, vehicle keys, four mobile phones of different brands, cow meat and the sum of N317,950.00, adding that the suspects are currently in military custody undergoing further investigation.

The OPHK spokesman said, similarly, on July 29, 2026, the wife of an ISWAP chief finance operative and her 11-year-old son surrendered to troops of 3 Battalion through Kusuma Village.

Goni added that preliminary investigation revealed that her husband, a senior ISWAP commander who reportedly served as the group's Chief Finance Officer in Jubillaram and surrendered on 25 July 2026, had instructed her to surrender with their son after his successful escape from the enclave.

He said both individuals have been screened and are currently undergoing further profiling in line with established procedures.

In a related development, Goni said troops of 145 Battalion, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a clearance operation at Turoh, adding that on sighting the advancing troops, the terrorists fled in disarray.

He said during the subsequent exploitation of the area, troops recovered two motorcycles and huge quantities of illicit hard drugs abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

"Operation HADIN KAI reassures the public that troops will continue to intensify intelligence-driven and offensive operations aimed at dismantling terrorist logistics and financial networks while encouraging willing terrorist members and their families to surrender.

"'The military also urges members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information that will support ongoing operations to restore lasting peace, security and stability across the theatre," the statement read.