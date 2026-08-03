Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts China, Italy-Bound Cocaine in Lagos, Nabs Bandits' Supplier in Zamfara

Mr Babafemi said the suspect was nabbed with various quantities of cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, swinol, tramadol and codeine syrup at the time of his arrest on 26 July.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted consignments of cocaine to China and Italy, respectively, through a logistics company in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja.

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Mr Babafemi said that the drugs were concealed in local mortar and the false bottom of a backpack packaged for shipment.

He said that the seizures were made by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) on Thursday.

This, he said, included 250grams of cocaine factory fitted into the base of a local mortar packed in a carton for export to China.

"Others are 500grams of the same class A drug hidden in the false bottom of a backpack being shipped to Italy," he said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Rivers State have arrested a 38-year-old notorious drug dealer at Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, following credible intelligence.

Mr Babafemi said the suspect was nabbed with various quantities of cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, swinol, tramadol and codeine syrup at the time of his arrest on 26 July.

Also, NDLEA officers conducting a stop-and-search operation at the DMGS roundabout in Onitsha on 27 July intercepted a truck bearing registration number XK 131 BDG.

Mr Babafemi said the truck was loaded with 26,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 3,960kg, while the truck driver was arrested.

Similarly, 331.84 kilograms of skunk were recovered from a Toyota Sienna bus with registration number KUJ 26 DV along the Kwale/Ughelli expressway, in Delta, on 26 July.

In the same vein, NDLEA officers in Nasarawa State on Tuesday arrested a 64-year-old with 68kg of skunk and 29grams of methamphetamine at Asso Angwan Muazu, Karu area of the state.

"In Zamfara, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Zaria- Gusau highway on Monday, July 27, intercepted a suspect conveying 7,400 pills of tramadol 225mg suspected to be supplies for criminal elements," he said.

With the same vigour, the Agency's commands and formations across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces, and communities, among others, in the past week.

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"These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Hausawa Special Primary School, Kano; Royal Crown School, Oluyole, Ibadan; Government Secondary School, Ibi, Taraba; and drivers at Challenge Bus Terminal Park, Ibadan, Oyo state, among others."

Mr Babafemi said the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, commended the officers and men of DOGI, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Nasarawa, and Zamfara Commands for the various successful operations.

Mr Marwa, a retired brigadier general, urged them and their colleagues across the country to maintain a balanced approach to the Agency's drug control efforts.

(NAN)