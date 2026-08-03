Nigeria: Invite EU, Other Observer Missions for 2027 Polls, Groups Urge INEC

The organisations further expressed confidence that under INEC's leadership, the 2027 General Elections would consolidate Nigeria's democratic gains and reinforce the country's reputation for conducting credible, peaceful and transparent elections.

The Youths United for Good Governance, (YUGG), and the Moses Okorie Development and Awareness Foundation, (MODAF), have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to extend timely invitations and accreditation to the European Union Election Observation Mission, (EU EOM), and other reputable election observer groups ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The organisations made the appeal in a joint statement on Sunday, while commending INEC for what they described as its sustained commitment to strengthening Nigeria's democracy through electoral reforms and early preparations for the next general elections.

They praised the Commission's ongoing engagement with stakeholders, introduction of innovations designed to improve the electoral process, and efforts to enhance transparency, inclusiveness and public confidence in elections.

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According to the groups, the participation of credible international and domestic observer missions would further reinforce public trust in the integrity, transparency and inclusiveness of the 2027 polls.

YUGG and MODAF noted that the European Union Election Observation Mission has remained one of Nigeria's longest-serving international electoral partners, providing independent assessments and recommendations that have contributed to electoral reforms and strengthened democratic institutions over the years.

The organisations said INEC's longstanding collaboration with respected election observation bodies had enriched electoral discourse and helped improve Nigeria's electoral framework, expressing confidence that the Commission would continue its tradition of openness by inviting all qualified observer missions.

They also argued that the presence of international election observers offers economic benefits to the country during election periods through the creation of temporary employment opportunities for Nigerians serving as interpreters, logistics personnel, administrative staff, analysts, drivers and other support workers.

In addition, they said observer missions stimulate local economies through patronage of hotels, transportation services, communication providers, office facilities and other businesses across host communities.

The groups recalled that the European Union Election Observation Mission deployed about 150 personnel during the 2015 General Elections, approximately 170 in 2019 and around 110 in 2023, comprising long-term and short-term observers, analysts and technical experts, supported by hundreds of local personnel.

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YUGG and MODAF welcomed INEC's ongoing process of engaging and accrediting observer groups for activities leading to the 2027 elections, expressing confidence that the Commission would extend invitations to the EU Election Observation Mission and other credible organisations in line with established guidelines and timelines.

They maintained that the presence of independent election observers complements rather than undermines Nigeria's sovereignty, saying it demonstrates the country's confidence in its democratic institutions and commitment to transparency, accountability and continuous electoral improvement.

"As Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria has consistently demonstrated leadership on the continent. Ensuring the broad participation of reputable election observation missions would further strengthen the country's democratic credentials, reassure citizens, inspire greater confidence among development partners and investors, and project Nigeria's electoral progress to the global community," the statement said.

The organisations further expressed confidence that under INEC's leadership, the 2027 General Elections would consolidate Nigeria's democratic gains and reinforce the country's reputation for conducting credible, peaceful and transparent elections.

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