Nigeria: Dangote, Sinoma Sign $800m MOU to Expand Itori Cement Plant Capacity to 12 MTPA

Dangote Industries Limited and Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd. have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth more than $800 million to expand the Dangote Cement Plant in Itori, Ogun State, increasing its production capacity from six million to 12 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The agreement was signed by the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of Sinoma, Lin Zhong, underscoring the long-standing strategic partnership between the two organisations and their shared commitment to advancing industrial development in Africa.

Under the agreement, the expansion project will significantly boost the production capacity of the Itori plant, enabling Dangote Cement to meet growing domestic demand while substantially increasing its export capabilities.

The investment is also expected to reinforce Nigeria's position as one of Africa's leading cement-producing nations and expand the country's footprint in regional and international cement markets.

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Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dangote described the project as a major milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy and its commitment to supporting Nigeria's industrialisation agenda.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, noting that the decision to expand the Itori plant was driven by the Federal Government's renewed emphasis on the use of concrete in road construction, as well as the company's plan to increase cement exports to other African countries.

He said the expansion aligns with Dangote Cement's Vision 2030 target of producing between 90 million and 100 million metric tonnes of cement annually.

According to him, the project will not only increase production capacity but also strengthen the company's ability to serve key export markets, generate foreign exchange earnings, create employment opportunities, and contribute to economic growth across the continent.

Dangote also noted that the partnership with Sinoma has been instrumental in delivering several world-class cement manufacturing facilities and said the new investment further demonstrates confidence in Nigeria's economy and the future of Africa's manufacturing sector.

The Chairman of Sinoma, Lin Zhong, welcomed the renewed collaboration, saying the company remains committed to deploying its engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology to ensure the successful execution of the project.

He said the expansion would further enhance the competitiveness of Dangote Cement while supporting the development of sustainable industrial infrastructure across Africa.

The Itori plant expansion forms part of Dangote Cement's broader strategy to consolidate its leadership position in Africa's cement industry through continuous investment in capacity expansion, operational efficiency and export-led growth.

Upon completion, the expanded facility will serve as a major production and export hub, supplying high-quality cement to both domestic and international markets while advancing Nigeria's ambition of becoming a leading industrial and manufacturing powerhouse.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Dangote said: "This $800 million investment represents another bold step in our commitment to strengthening Nigeria's industrial base and reinforcing our leadership in Africa's cement industry.

The expansion of our Itori plant from six million to 12 million metric tonnes per annum will not only enhance our ability to meet growing domestic demand but also significantly increase our export capacity, thereby generating valuable foreign exchange for the country.

"This project reflects our unwavering confidence in the Nigerian economy and our determination to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, job creation and regional trade across Africa."

Also speaking, Sinoma Chairman Lin Zhong described the agreement as another milestone in the partnership between the two companies.

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"We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with Dangote Group through this landmark expansion project. Over the years, our partnership has produced some of the most modern and efficient cement manufacturing facilities in Africa, and this new investment further demonstrates our shared commitment to industrial excellence.

"The expansion of the Itori plant will not only increase production capacity but also strengthen Nigeria's position as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for the African continent. Sinoma will deploy its world-class engineering expertise, advanced technology and global experience to ensure the successful delivery of this project to the highest standards."

He added that the project reflects growing international confidence in Nigeria's industrial sector and underscores the critical role of strategic partnerships in driving economic growth, infrastructure development and sustainable industrialisation across Africa.