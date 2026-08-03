Nigeria: BBNaija 11 - 'You're Waiting for Things to Happen', Ebuka Challenges Housemates

BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu delivered a blunt assessment of the housemates during Sunday night's live show, criticising what he described as a lack of urgency and initiative in the house after the first week.

Addressing the contestants, Ebuka said he initially gave them the benefit of the doubt, believing they were still settling into their new environment.

However, he noted that the week's events, including the wager task and the pool party, failed to meet expectations.

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"Too many of you were just not there. I thought it's just day two and you all were trying to acclimatize. Then the wager task happened, but the build-up to it was lackadaisical, especially from the ladies. I did not want to think too much of it," he said.

The host added that the pool party further reinforced his concerns about the energy in the house.

"But then, I watched the pool party. It was more like I did not watch it because I went to bed at some point because it was not just it," he stated.

Summing up his verdict on the first week, Ebuka said the biggest issue was that too many housemates appeared passive rather than proactive.

"I have been trying to find the word to describe the week and I think the right word to use is that there are so many of you waiting for things to happen. And not many of you are making things happen."

His remarks served as a wake-up call to the housemates, challenging them to bring more energy, create memorable moments, and take charge of the game rather than waiting for opportunities to come to them.

While Ebuka delivered his observations, housemates await annnouncements of possible twists and the expected names of the two gambits but there would not be any eviction for this week.

Vanguard News