Nigeria: Lekki Port, NDLEA Strengthens Partnership On Safe, Efficient Trade

The need for stronger collaboration to safeguard Nigeria's maritime gateways and prevent illicit drug trafficking took centre stage as the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), visited Lekki Port on a familiarisation tour.

The visit provided an opportunity for the NDLEA and Lekki Port management to review measures aimed at strengthening security while ensuring the seamless movement of legitimate cargo through the facility.

Marwa, during the visit, toured key areas of the port and held strategic engagements with the management on enhancing security standards, facilitating legitimate trade and protecting Nigeria's supply chains from criminal activities.

The NDLEA was among the first security agencies deployed to Lekki Port following the commencement of commercial operations and has continued to play a key role in securing the facility and supporting its compliance with international port security standards.

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In his remarks, General Marwa commended Lekki Port for its growing contribution to Nigeria's economy, noting that as maritime trade continues to expand, stronger partnerships, intelligence sharing and robust security measures will remain critical to safeguarding Nigeria's ports and preserving the integrity of the nation's supply chains.

"Lekki Deep Sea Port is a very important component of our national economy and a source of pride for the nation. The port has continued to perform remarkably well, supporting government revenue generation and the country's broader economic aspirations. I commend the management of Lekki Port and all the government agencies operating here for their dedication and professionalism. As Nigeria confronts the growing challenge of illicit drugs, we must deepen collaboration to ensure our ports remain secure while facilitating legitimate trade," he said.

On his part, the Managing Director, Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, praised the NDLEA for its proactive role in protecting Nigeria's borders against illicit drug trafficking while supporting the seamless movement of legitimate cargo, noting that security remains a cornerstone of the port's operations.

Wang explained that Lekki Port's modern infrastructure, deep draught and technology-driven operations, combined with effective collaboration with government agencies, position the port to deliver world-class services that support Nigeria's economic development and strengthen its competitiveness in regional and global trade.

"We are honoured to receive the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA at Lekki Port. His visit reflects the importance of close collaboration between port operators and security agencies in safeguarding our maritime gateway while facilitating legitimate trade. At Lekki Port, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of security, operational excellence and regulatory compliance. We will continue to work closely with the NDLEA and other relevant government agencies to strengthen cargo integrity, enhance supply chain resilience and ensure that our port remains a trusted gateway for international trade and investment," he added.

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Lekki Port will continue to work closely with the NDLEA and other relevant government agencies to strengthen cargo integrity, enhance supply chain resilience, and ensure that the port remains a trusted gateway for international trade and investment.