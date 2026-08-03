Nigeria/Zambia: Wafcon 2026 - Oshoala's Early Strike Earns Super Falcons Crucial Win Over Zambia

An early clinical finish from star forward Asisat Oshoala proved to be the decisive goal.

Nigeria's Super Falcons demonstrated supreme resilience, tactical discipline, and relentless determination on Saturday night, defeating the Copper Queens of Zambia 1-0 in a thrilling WAFCON group-stage encounter in Rabat.

An early clinical finish from star forward Asisat Oshoala proved to be the decisive goal, securing all three points for the 10-time African champions despite playing over half the contest with ten players. Nigeria's early pressure paid off in the 8th minute when Oshoala latched onto a sharp pass inside the box, finishing past the keeper with composure to give the defending champions a well-deserved one-nil lead.

The game took a dramatic turn in the closing stages of the first period. Central defender Tosin Demehin was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Zambia's Barbra Banda. Still, the decision was temporarily rescinded following a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review that spotted an offside in the build-up. However, in the 40th minute, another heavy duel between the two players resulted in Demehin receiving a second yellow card and a red card, reducing Nigeria to ten women just before halftime.

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Despite the numerical disadvantage, Head Coach Justin Madugu made crucial tactical adjustments to maintain structural compactness. Defender Shukurat Oladipo was introduced early in the second half for debutant Rofiat Imuran.

The Super Falcons absorbed sustained pressure from the Copper Queens throughout the second half while remaining dangerous on the counter-attack through Uchenna Kanu and substitute Esther Okoronkwo.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and her restructured defence line held firm through intense late pressure to seal back-to-back victories over Zambia in the continental championship.

The Super Falcons will now face Egypt on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The Egyptian side enters the fixture searching for their first points of the tournament after losing their opening two matches.