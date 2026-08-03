Nigeria: 2027 - INEC Publishes Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi, Other Candidates' Certificates, Supporting Documents

The documents, which were displayed at INEC offices across the country in line with the Electoral Act 2026, are yet to be uploaded to the commission's website as of the time of filing this report.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars, academic credentials and other supporting documents submitted by presidential candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election.

The documents, which were displayed at INEC offices across the country in line with the Electoral Act 2026, are yet to be uploaded to the commission's website as of the time of filing this report.

The publication was carried out in compliance with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires INEC to display the personal particulars and supporting documents submitted by candidates.

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"The Commission shall, within 21 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidate, publish same in the constituency where the candidate intends to contest the election," the section reads.

The publication enables members of the public, political parties and other interested persons to scrutinise the credentials and affidavits submitted by candidates before the election.

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) again submitted his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Chicago State University, obtained in 1979.

However, like in the 2023 election, Mr Tinubu did not include details or certificates relating to his primary and secondary education among the documents published by INEC.

His records indicate that he participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) between December 1982 and November 1983. They also show that he worked at Mobil Nigeria Limited from 1983 to 1992 before venturing into politics.

Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), submitted documents showing his educational progression from primary school to postgraduate studies.

The documents include his First School Leaving Certificate obtained in 1954, his West African School Certificate earned in 1961, and a Master of Arts degree in International Relations awarded in 2020.

Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, submitted documents showing that he attended Augustine's Primary School in 1973 and Christ the King College, Onitsha in 1978, before graduating from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1984.

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Submission of candidates' names

All political parties recently uploaded the names of their candidates on INEC poryal following the conclusion of their primaries in with I NEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 polls.

The parties uploaded the names of their presidential, vice presidential candidates, governirship and deputy governorship candidates as well as those of the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

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