Nigeria: Ministerial Vacancy - Group Wants Adamu Adamu to Replace Tuggar

A group, Arewa Dignity Advancement Initiative (ArDA), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint former minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, from Bauchi State to replace the former minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

Tuggar resigned his appointment to seek the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he lost.

The group said Adamu's appointment would ensure fairness, equity and balanced representation for Bauchi North Senatorial District, where Tuggar hails from.

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In an open letter to the president, the group's chairperson, Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood Abdullahi, said Tuggar's resignation had created a vacancy in the only major federal executive position held by Bauchi North under the current administration.

Abdullahi, who described group as a non-partisan and non-governmental orgamisation committed to justice, equity, inclusive governance and national unity, said it had been monitoring the distribution of federal appointments and was concerned that Bauchi North had been left without adequate representation.

He acknowledged President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and ongoing efforts at national development but argued that appointments from Bauchi State had largely favoured the Bauchi Central and Bauchi South senatorial districts.

She listed several federal political appointments occupied by individuals from the two zones, including the Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, presidential aides and other party and government officials, while noting that Bauchi North had no comparable executive representation following Tuggar's exit.

The group maintained that appointments to boards and governing councils, though important, do not carry the same executive authority or developmental impact as ministerial appointments.

According to the group, appointing Adamu Adamu would correct what it described as an imbalance and reaffirm the administration's commitment to the principles of federal character, equity, justice and inclusive governance.

The group described the former education minister under late Muhammad Buhari's administration as an experienced administrator, respected statesman and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying his experience in public service and grassroots support make him well qualified for the position.

It added that his appointment would strengthen political inclusion, reassure the people of Bauchi North of their place in the Renewed Hope Agenda and promote national cohesion.

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The organisation urged President Tinubu to urgently review the distribution of federal appointments relating to Bauchi State and give favourable consideration to its request.

It stressed that the people of Bauchi North were not seeking preferential treatment but fair and equitable representation in the federal government.