Nigeria: Delta Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficker, Rescue Woman

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected human trafficker and rescued a 25-year-old woman.

The suspect allegedly lured the victim to Côte d'Ivoire under the guise of vocational training in hairdressing, only to be forced into prostitution.

Investigations allegedly revealed that after arriving in Côte d'Ivoire, the victim was forced into prostitution.

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The suspect allegedly confessed during interrogation to trafficking the rescued victim and another woman in her 20s to Côte d'Ivoire, where they were handed over to a woman identified only as Madam Purity for prostitution.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ese Betty Isiorho, had been arrested.

He said operatives of the Effurun Area Command apprehended Isiorho following a petition alleging that she deceived the victim with promises of vocational training abroad.

According to the spokesman, the rescued victim had since been returned to Nigeria, reunited with her family, and was receiving medical attention.

Edafe added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the second victim, believed to be in Côte d'Ivoire, and to apprehend other members of the suspected trafficking syndicate.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Yemi Oyeniyi, has commended the officers involved in the operation.

Oyeniyi reaffirmed the command's commitment to combating human trafficking and other forms of organised crime.