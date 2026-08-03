Nigeria: Breaking - Abducted Kebbi High Court Judge Regains Freedom

The High Court Judge abducted in Kebbi State one week ago, Hon. Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza, has regained his freedom and returned home safely.

A family member confirmed the release to our correspondent on Monday, saying the judge arrived home a few hours ago.

"We are in jubilation and full of gratitude to God for seeing our own return safely from captivity. He was just released and has returned home now after spending one week with the bandits," the relative said.

The family expressed appreciation to all those who stood by them during the ordeal.

"We sincerely thank and appreciate the Kebbi State Judiciary, the security agencies, and the entire people of Kebbi State who contributed in different ways, offered prayers, and sent messages of sympathy. Your concern and support gave us strength, and we are grateful for your solidarity," the family member stated.

The source said details of how the judge was released will be made public later.

"Other details of how he was released will be made available later," he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kebbi State Judiciary and security agencies had not released an official statement.

The judge's abduction last week drew widespread concern across the state, with calls for his immediate and safe release.