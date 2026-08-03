Liberia: Before His Dismissal, Former Ria Deputy Sought Help for Mysterious Vessel He Claimed Was in 'Distress'

Monrovia — Two and a half weeks before his name became public as one of the officials swept up in Liberia's cocaine purge, Mark Egon Kuiah put his signature on a letter that reads, in hindsight, like the opening scene of the story that followed. Dated July 13 and addressed to the administration of the Liberia Maritime Authority, it was written not in his capacity as an airport operations deputy but as "registered agent" for a company called Madris Group of Companies Incorporated -- a role FrontPageAfrica had not previously known him to hold.

The letter, which this newspaper has obtained, described a vessel in trouble. "We wish to notify you that the said vessel is in distress at sea due to loss of engine performance," Kuiah wrote.

"The loss in engine performance is said to be caused by external obstruction affecting the vessel's propeller. As a result, the vessel has severely reduced maneuverability and is unable to maintain normal speed." On the strength of that account, he asked LiMA to grant the ship "all privileges under national and international Maritime laws" to make for the Freeport of Monrovia, or to anchor as it approached on July 14, so that divers and lubricants could be brought out to it. He asked, too, that other mariners be warned to keep their distance, given the vessel's limited ability to maneuver. He signed off, simply, "Thanks in Advance."

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It did not work. "The fact of the matter is, we didn't grant any clearance -- especially at the time when the vessel was in Sierra Leone," a government official told FrontPageAfrica on condition of anonymity, describing LiMA's reasoning. "How could it be in distress? You say you're in distress but you're in Sierra Leone, but the vessel had not yet docked in Liberia. We just could not honor that request." It is a small, almost bureaucratic detail -- a request denied on a technicality of geography -- that turns out, in the context of everything since, to be the first thread in a story LiMA had no way of knowing it was pulling on.

Discover moreLocal NewsHistoryJournalism & News Industry Something Passed at Sea

The rejected letter might have ended there, a dead file in a maritime authority's records, if not for what investigators say happened next. FrontPageAfrica has learned that authorities are now examining reports that a smaller vessel approached the IB Atlantic IV in the days that followed and was seen attempting to throw something aboard it -- an act that, if confirmed, would turn a story about a slow-moving, disabled cargo ship into something considerably more deliberate. Officials have not said what was allegedly thrown, who was aboard the smaller boat, or whether the attempt succeeded. But it is precisely the kind of detail that changes how a "distress" call gets read in retrospect: not a ship in trouble asking for help, but a ship waiting, at a fixed and monitored position, for something -- or someone -- to reach it.

The Same Kuiah

It would be one thing if the man who wrote that July 13 letter were a stranger to this case. He isn't. Mark Egon Kuiah is the same Kuiah dismissed by presidential order on July 30 as part of the widest security purge Liberia has seen in years, and the same Kuiah whose name already sat inside the government's own charge sheet in the record $317.68 million cocaine case -- recruited, according to that document, by a man named Caycee Nelson into a smuggling operation that prosecutors say ran through Roberts International Airport. He is also the man the president's own son, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Jr., chose to name unprompted in a public statement a day before the dismissal, describing him as a friend of many years he'd had no reason to doubt, before adding the line that read like he already knew where this was headed: friendship is not immunity from the law.

Now a fourth thread runs through the same name. Whatever Madris Group of Companies Incorporated turns out to be, its registered agent was, at the exact moment he was requesting special maritime privileges for a foreign vessel, also the deputy director overseeing operations at the country's main international airport -- the same airport where, prosecutors allege, a cocaine smuggling operation had already taken root with his knowledge. Nobody has accused Kuiah of a crime specific to the July 13 letter. But a man who surfaces once in a trafficking case as an airport insider, and a second time as the person requesting a Liberian berth for a ship investigator now suspect was rendezvousing at sea, is not the kind of coincidence that tends to stay a coincidence for long.

What complicates the picture further is Kuiah's posture since his dismissal.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that he has, in recent days, been providing investigators with a considerable amount of information -- a detail that cuts against the simplest reading of his role in all of this. Whether that cooperation reflects a man trying to get ahead of what authorities already know, or one who genuinely has more to offer the investigation than he must fear from it, is not yet clear. It does mean the question hanging over the July 13 letter is no longer only what Kuiah was doing. It's what he's now saying about it.

Ordered Ashore

The standoff over the ship itself, if that's what it was, ended with geography rather than a decision. "It has drifted to our side, and it has been ordered that it is brought ashore for searching," a senior government official told FrontPageAfrica on Sunday. "We did not take action before because it was still technically on the Sierra Leonean side of the border. Now that it is totally on the Liberian side, we have ordered that it be searched."

Read closely, that explanation answers less than it seem to. It confirms the ship is real, that officials have been tracking it closely enough to know precisely which side of an invisible maritime line it sat on, day by day, and that a search and seizure is now underway. But it also confirms something less reassuring: that for as long as the vessel sat just across that line, Liberia's own account is that it did not act, regardless of the letter already sitting in LiMA's files, regardless of the reported attempt to pass something to the ship at sea, regardless of how much concern the vessel had already caused. A country watching this closely apparently still needed the ship to drift onto the right side of a border before anyone was prepared to open its hold.

A Vessel That Doesn't Add Up

The ship at the center of all of it is the IB Atlantic IV, a general cargo vessel old enough to have its own history -- built in 1985, 41 years on the water, sailing under the flag of Comoros, the kind of registry shipping analysts politely call a flag of convenience because it asks so few questions of the vessels that fly it. Even before the Kuiah letter surfaced, the government's own account of the ship didn't hold together. Asked about it, the Liberia Maritime Authority said only that it "has information relative to the vessel" and had passed that information to the National Security Agency; the NSA said the Coast Guard was aware, and that the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia was personally monitoring the situation -- the kind of layered, pass-it-along answer institutions give when several of them know something and none particularly wants to be the one who says it plainly.

A government source, granted anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly, had offered a simpler story: the vessel was in distress on the Sierra Leonean side of the maritime border, presumed to be heading for Guinea-Bissau, and "someone from Liberia was contacted." It didn't match the ship's own paper trail. Automatic Identification System data -- the transponder signal every large vessel is required to broadcast, giving its identity, position, speed and course to nearby ships and coastal stations -- placed the IB Atlantic IV in West African waters, not sheltering off Sierra Leone, with a declared destination of the port of Lomé, in Togo, not Guinea-Bissau, moving at 0.3 knots, barely faster than drifting. Two accounts of where a ship is and where it's going don't usually diverge this cleanly by accident -- and now there is a third account, Kuiah's own, filed a week earlier, that doesn't match either of them.

Two Busts in Six Weeks

Whatever the IB Atlantic IV turns out to be carrying, it has arrived at the worst possible moment for anyone hoping it's nothing. On June 8, screening officers at Roberts International Airport found 237.6 kilograms of cocaine hidden in boxes declared as bouillon cubes and country cloth, worth more than $19 million -- the largest seizure at that airport in years, and, at the time, the biggest story Liberia's anti-narcotics agencies had faced in a while. It didn't stay the biggest for long. On July 21, a joint task force raided a house in Paynesville and found 3,971 kilograms of processed cocaine, worth an estimated $317.68 million, packed alongside GPS trackers, Starlink satellite equipment, diving suits, a drone and firearms -- the largest drug bust in Liberia's history, more than sixteen times the size of the airport case by weight.

What made the second case land so much harder wasn't just its size. It was who investigators say was guarding it. Inspector General Gregory Coleman told reporters that two of the police's own senior commanders -- Wadell W. Kwarbo, chief of the Highway Patrol Section, and Anthony T. Blaye, chief of the Financial Crime Division -- used marked police vehicles to escort the shipment, one car in front, one behind, and were paid roughly $5,000 apiece for it. Both have been charged. In the days after, President Boakai ordered the dismissal, suspension or recall of at least ten officials across the airport, the police, the National Security Agency, the drug enforcement agency and, unexpectedly, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection -- the widest security purge in memory, following a case in which Coleman himself said the operation had been "definitively sanctioned by state actors at very, very senior level," without naming who.

The Sierra Leone Corridor

Liberia's vulnerability doesn't stop at its airport or its capital. Its border with Sierra Leone -- anchored by the Bo-Waterside crossing, gateway not just to Sierra Leone but to Guinea beyond it -- has been flagged for years as one of the country's weakest points of entry. In February 2025, officers at Bo-Waterside intercepted 234 kilograms of cocaine and arrested a Nigerian national who had carried it in from Guinea. A little over a year later, in March 2026, it was Liberia's own border officials who ended up in custody: the commander of the Liberia Immigration Service posted at Bo-Waterside and his deputy were allegedly detained by Sierra Leonean security officers after they were caught trying to cross back into Liberia carrying suspected narcotics themselves.

Cross into Sierra Leone and the story gets larger still. For years, a Dutch fugitive known as "Bolle Jos" -- Jos Leijdekkers, sentenced in absentia in the Netherlands to 24 years for trafficking more than seven tons of cocaine -- has lived and worked out of Freetown, reportedly welcomed into the country's political and business elite under a borrowed name.

In May, Spanish authorities boarded a cargo ship in international waters and found more than 30 tons of cocaine that investigators say Leijdekkers organized and stored in Sierra Leone before it sailed. Liberian security officials, separately, believe the same man was behind the network that fed cocaine into the RIA case. Frustrated by years without an extradition, the Dutch government is now pushing the European Union to consider cutting development aid to Sierra Leone entirely -- and analysts warn Liberia, which receives roughly €289 million in EU grant financing and duty-free trade access, could face the same scrutiny if its own investigation stalls the way Freetown's has.

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Handing Over the Ports

Against that backdrop, the timing of Liberia's own legislative agenda looks almost designed to unsettle. President Boakai is now positioned to sign a pair of bills that would break up the National Port Authority's control over the country's four seaports -- the Freeport of Monrovia, and the ports of Buchanan, Greenville and Harper -- and hand day-to-day management to new, county-based autonomous operators. The Senate has already passed the companion measure establishing an Independent Seaport and Inland Ports Regulatory Authority, part of the Unity Party government's broader push to decentralize national institutions.

Boakai himself was, until recently, the loudest voice of caution on this exact point. He vetoed earlier versions of the legislation, citing overlapping regulatory mandates, legal conflicts, risks to the country's maritime security obligations, and the fragmentation of executive oversight. The legislature kept pushing anyway, through recalls, override votes and rounds of negotiation, and the bill is close to his desk again. Critics say Liberia doesn't yet have a monitoring system strong enough to keep compromised vessels from using its ports as a trafficking corridor even under centralized control -- and a case in which an airport deputy moonlighting as a shipping agent nearly talked his way into a Freeport berth for a disabled ship now under suspicion of a mid-ocean handoff is not an argument for handing that same gatekeeping power to four separate county authorities instead of one.

Open Water

None of this proves what was aboard the IB Atlantic IV, or what, if anything, the smaller boat passed to it. Kuiah has not been charged over the letter, and nothing in it is illegal on its face -- ships request emergency assistance from maritime authorities routinely, and most of those requests are exactly what they claim to be. What's harder to dismiss is the shape of the coincidence: the same man surfaces as an alleged inside contact in one cocaine case, then as the person seeking special privileges for a ship that investigators now believe may have taken on something at sea, in the same stretch of weeks that ends with his own dismissal -- and who is now, by multiple accounts, talking. A search that finds nothing aboard the vessel will not erase that timeline. It will just leave Liberia with the same question it has been asking all summer, aimed now at one more name: who was this really for, who else was in on it, and how much of the answer is about to come from Kuiah himself.