Nigeria: Ekiti PDP Speaks On Ex-Governor Fayose's Appointment As Rea Chair

The reaction from the PDP in Ekiti State followed Mr Fayose's appointment by President Bola Tinubu in mid-July to head the federal agency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has formally endorsed the appointment of former Governor Ayodele Fayose as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), describing the role as a national assignment and expressing confidence in his ability.

The endorsement follows the ex-governor's appointment by President Bola Tinubu in mid-July to head the federal agency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement issued on Sunday by the party's Publicity Secretary, Oluwafemi Philips, the PDP in Ekiti said its State Working Committee unanimously resolved to release the former governor to undertake the assignment, adding that the decision had been communicated to the party's National Working Committee.

According to the party, Mr Fayose's appointment reflects his experience in public administration and leadership, qualities it believes will contribute to expanding electricity access to underserved rural communities across the country.

"The State Working Committee unanimously approved the decision to release His Excellency, Ayodele Fayose, for this important national assignment," the statement said.

The party added that the former governor possesses the administrative experience and statesmanship required to lead the agency and advance its rural electrification mandate.

Mr Fayose governed Ekiti State, on the PDP platform, between 2014 and 2018, after previously serving a first term under the banner of the same party from 2003 until his removal from office in October 2006. During this periods, he emerged as one of the most influential figures in the PDP.

He was one of the fiercest critics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration but backed Mr Tinubu as the party's candidate during the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Fayose, who has maintained a cordial relationship with President Tinubu, has maintained his membership of the PDP, why insisting he had no reason to join the APC.

His appointment by an APC-led federal government attracted political attention because he remains a prominent member of the opposition PDP.

Although the PDP has not indicated whether Mr Fayose will relinquish his party membership, the Ekiti chapter said it views the appointment as an opportunity for him to contribute to national development rather than partisan politics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party also congratulated the former governor on the planned commissioning of a monument in his honour at the Ekiti State Government House, describing it as recognition of his contributions to the development of the state.

It further pledged its support and prayers for Mr Fayose as he assumes office, expressing confidence that he would justify the confidence reposed in him through effective leadership of the agency.

Mr Fayose's appointment alligns with what is becoming a familiar pattern in the Tinubu adminstration. In 2023, Mr Tinubu appointed former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, also a key figure of the opposition PDP and former critic of the APC, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Mr Wike, who is also a strong ally of Mr Fayose, now three years in the saddle as the FCT minister, has remained a member of the PDP. There are other former critics who have not publicly changed their party identities serving in the administration.