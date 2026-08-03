Ghana: Police Arrest Two Over Viral Video of Minor Driving Articulated Truck

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 34 year old man in connection with a viral video showing the minor driving an articulated truck on a public road.

The police said the arrests formed part of efforts to enforce road traffic regulations and promote road safety, warning parents, guardians and vehicle owners against allowing minors or unlicensed persons to operate vehicles.

A statement issued by the police said the 34-year-old suspect was believed to be the driver of a DAF XF 105 articulated truck with registration number GS 3097 20, which was seen in the viral video being driven by the child.

It stated the two suspects were currently in the custody of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra, where they were assisting with investigations.

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The police reminded parents, guardians and vehicle owners that permitting minors or unlicensed persons to drive motor vehicles, particularly heavy duty trucks, endangered lives and contravened the Road Traffic Act.

It further urged the public to support efforts to improve road safety by reporting similar incidents and encouraging responsible road use.

The service assured the public that investigations into the incident were ongoing.