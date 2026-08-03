Nigeria: Interview With Former Vice Chair of Nigeria's Ruling APC Saying Party Could Only Win By Rigging Is Old, Shared Out of Context

3 August 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Precious Ewuji

IN SHORT: Several social media users posted a video in July 2026, claiming it shows the former vice chair of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress saying the party could only win the 2027 election by rigging it. But the clip is from 2024 and is circulating without proper context.

"APC Vice Chairman Lukman says Tinubu can only win in 2027 if he rigs the election," reads the caption of a video circulating on social media in Nigeria in July 2026.

The video features Nigerian politician Salihu Lukman in a televised interview.

In the clip, Lukman says, in part: "APC, as it is now, and its government, can only win elections in 2027 if they rig."

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Lukman previously served as the national vice chairperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) until his defection in 2025. After his departure, he became a vocal critic of the party.

The video started circulating on 16 July 2026, the same day reports emerged that he had resigned from the African Democratic Congress.

Nigeria is set to hold its next general elections on 16 January 2027.

Users who posted the video implied that the interview and Lukman's statements were from mid-2026, giving the impression that he recently commented on the APC's prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

But when exactly did he make these remarks? We checked.

Old video recirculated as new

A reverse image search of a screenshot from the video led Africa Check to the same video published on Channels Television's YouTube channel on 13 June 2024.

Lukman appeared as a guest on the broadcaster's Sunrise Daily programme during discussions marking Nigeria's 25th Democracy Day anniversary.

The video's on-screen text reads "25 years of unbroken democracy", confirming it is from 2024.

In 2026, Nigeria celebrated 27 years of democracy.

The viral clip is old footage recirculated as though it were recent. This may mislead Nigerians about when and in what context Lukman made the remarks.

We found the same claim here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. X @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

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