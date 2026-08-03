Nigeria: NHF Unveils Squads for U-18 Africa Hockey 5s Championship in Kenya

The Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) has confirmed that Team Nigeria will compete at the 2026 U-18 Africa Hockey 5s Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 6 to 8.

The continental tournament will bring together Africa's top young hockey talents, with the competition also serving as the qualifying event for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup scheduled for Cairo, Egypt, in December.

Nigeria will be represented by a 26-member contingent comprising 10 male players, 10 female players and six coaches and officials. The athletes have undergone extensive preparations ahead of the three-day championship.

In a statement signed by NHF President, Engr. Simon Nkom, the federation expressed confidence in the readiness of both teams to perform creditably against the continent's best.

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Nkom described the championship as an important platform for the country's emerging hockey stars to gain valuable international experience while showcasing their talent.

"The U-18 Africa Hockey 5s Championship is a significant opportunity for our young athletes to test their skills against the best on the continent and gain valuable international exposure. We are optimistic that both our male and female teams will compete with determination, discipline and the resilience that Nigerian athletes are known for," he said.

He added that the tournament also reflects the steady growth of grassroots hockey in Nigeria and the federation's commitment to developing young players.

The stakes are high in Nairobi, with the champions and runners-up in both the boys' and girls' competitions securing qualification for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Cairo later this year.

According to the federation, Team Nigeria's participation forms part of its long-term strategy to strengthen the country's standing in African and international hockey through sustained investment in youth development.

The delegation includes athletes, coaches, technical officials and support personnel, all aiming to deliver strong performances and secure World Cup qualification.

The NHF also expressed appreciation to the National Sports Commission, parents, sponsors and hockey enthusiasts for their support in making the team's participation possible.

The federation called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to support the young athletes as they seek to make the country proud at the continental championship in Kenya.