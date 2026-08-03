Liberia: Bong - Court Sentences Man to 25 Years for Murder

GBARNGA — The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County has sentenced Sayo Kamara to 25 years' imprisonment for the murder of Stephen Dahn, nearly two years after the victim was beaten to death in a mob attack between Suakoko Central High School and Baptist High School.

Resident Judge Joe S. Barkon imposed the sentence on July 21, 2026, after a 15-member jury unanimously found Kamara guilty of knowingly and intentionally participating in the killing.

The court rejected a defense motion for a new trial before ordering a pre-sentence investigation, the findings of which informed the sentencing.

According to court records, the incident occurred on May 31, 2024, when police responding to reports of violence found Dahn lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, including a broken right arm and deep cuts to his head, body, and genitals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A 15-member coroner's jury later concluded that Dahn died from injuries sustained during a severe beating, prompting a criminal investigation.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Kamara voluntarily told investigators that co-accused Edwin George, commonly known as "Pato," claimed the deceased had taken his motorcycle for repairs.

Kamara admitted that he, George, and another unidentified individual pursued Dahn before catching him near Baptist School Junction, where they assaulted him with sticks. He also told investigators that several other motorcyclists later joined the attack.

Prosecutors presented Kamara's voluntary statement, eyewitness testimony, the coroner's report, photographic evidence, and other exhibits linking him to the crime.

Judge Barkon ruled that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Kamara knowingly participated in the fatal assault.

In sentencing Kamara, the court credited him with five months already spent in detention, which will count toward his prison term.

He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at Gbarnga Central Prison. The court further ordered that, upon completion of his sentence, Kamara undergo counseling and rehabilitation through the Division of Probation Services before his release.

Meanwhile, co-defendant Edwin George, alias "Pato," and several unidentified individuals remain charged in connection with the murder. Authorities have not released further details on the status of their prosecution.

The judgment underscores the judiciary's continued stance against mob violence and reinforces that allegations of criminal conduct must be addressed through the legal system rather than acts of vigilantism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Clerk of Court has been directed to transmit the judgment to prison authorities for immediate enforcement.