Liberia: CBL Honors Outgoing Deputy Governor Musa Dukuly

MONROVIA — The Central Bank of Liberia has honored outgoing Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Musa Dukuly for his contributions to Liberia's financial sector and macroeconomic policy during nearly seven years of service.

At a farewell ceremony held at the CBL Auditorium on July 30, the Bank recognized Dukuly for his leadership, commitment to institutional reform, and role in strengthening economic governance during his tenure from July 11, 2019, to July 15, 2026.

A citation presented during the ceremony praised Dukuly for helping strengthen the Bank's capacity to formulate and implement policies that promoted macroeconomic stability, advanced financial sector reforms, enhanced public confidence, and supported sustainable economic growth.

The Bank also recognized his service as Officer-in-Charge of the CBL from October to December 2019 following the resignation of former Executive Governor Nathaniel R. Patray II.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the citation, Dukuly provided steady leadership during the transition, ensuring institutional continuity and stability.

During his tenure as Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, Dukuly oversaw the Bank's research, policy formulation, stakeholder engagement, and institutional reform initiatives. The citation noted that his leadership strengthened coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities while enhancing investor and public confidence in the country's financial system.

The Bank also described Dukuly as a respected mentor whose professionalism, integrity, and commitment to excellence inspired colleagues and contributed to raising institutional standards.

The ceremony brought together former CBL officials, government representatives, members of the diplomatic and academic communities, family members, well-wishers, and Bank staff.

Speaking on behalf of CBL Management, Deputy Governor for Operations James B. Wilfred commended Dukuly for his leadership of several key departments, including Research, Policy and Planning, Regulation and Supervision, Financial Markets, and the Insurance Department.

Wilfred said Dukuly's contributions to policy development, institutional reform, and staff mentorship would leave a lasting legacy at the Bank.

In his farewell remarks, Dukuly reflected on the future of the Central Bank and identified priorities for his successor to sustain the progress achieved during his tenure.

He emphasized that the Bank's accomplishments resulted from the collective efforts of its Board of Governors, management, staff, the Government of Liberia, development partners, and other stakeholders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Delivering the closing tribute, Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi described the ceremony as an opportunity to celebrate a public servant whose leadership helped shape the modern trajectory of the institution.

Saamoi said Dukuly guided the Central Bank through periods of economic challenges, major policy decisions, and institutional reforms while strengthening its research and policy framework and promoting evidence-based decision-making.

He added that Dukuly's legacy would continue to influence the Bank's work and support Liberia's economic and financial development in the years ahead.