Liberia: Inside Liberia's Cocaine Scandal - Where the Police Became 'Suspects' - - Who Gave the Order?

Monrovia — Picture the road before anyone official wants you to: a van, a truck, and -- tucked in front and behind, headlights doing the ordinary work of traffic -- two marked Liberia National Police cruisers, running escort in the dark for a shipment neither vehicle had any legitimate reason to be near. By the government's own account, that is how nearly four tons of cocaine, the largest quantity ever seized in Liberia's history, made its way toward Paynesville. The officers riding beside it weren't undercover. They weren't off duty. And according to Inspector General Gregory Coleman, they weren't acting alone.

Rodney D. Sieh, rodney.sieh@frontpageafricaonline.com

Coleman named them himself, at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, in the flat, controlled voice of a man choosing his words because the alternative was worse: Wadell W. Kwarbo, chief of the police's Highway Patrol Section, and Anthony T. Blaye, chief of the Financial Crime Division. "We have identified key state actors who played a role in transporting, escorting the movement of these narcotic substance from the landing site to the holding ground using police vehicles as escort, one in the front, one in the back," he said. Both men were picked up at police headquarters and, Coleman said, sent to court the same day -- the first time Liberian authorities have accused their own serving officers of physically moving the drugs, rather than simply looking the other way once the drugs were already in a cell block.

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Even the government can't quite agree with itself on how it happened. The Executive Mansion's own account has the pair moving a consignment from Vincent Town on the Bomi Highway to the vicinity of Mega Mart in Thinker Village, Paynesville -- a route that doesn't obviously line up with Coleman's description of an escort running from a coastal landing site to a holding ground. Nobody has reconciled the two versions publicly, and maybe nobody will. What isn't in dispute is the plainer fact underneath both accounts: officers whose entire job was enforcing Liberia's drug laws allegedly drove the cocaine to where it would be hidden, and they were paid for the favor. Investigators say an envelope holding roughly $10,000 changed hands afterward at a security barracks, split among several people who'd had a hand in it, with $5,000 apiece landing in the pockets of Blaye and Kwarbo.

Six Weeks in the Making

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Nobody can say Liberia wasn't warned. Sometime in September 2025, someone inside the country's own security services sat down and wrote President Boakai a memo that, read back now, feels almost cruel in its accuracy. Later obtained by the Monrovia outlet FrontPageAfrica, it told him plainly that traffickers had already gotten a foothold inside Liberia's anti-narcotics agency and that the country was sliding toward becoming a "narco-state" without urgent reform. For most of a year, nothing about that warning became public. It just sat there, in a drawer somewhere, while the thing it predicted kept happening anyway.

Then, on June 8, screening officers at Roberts International Airport noticed something wrong with boxes declared as bouillon cubes and country cloth, bound for Europe. Inside: 198 compressed plates of cocaine, 237.6 kilograms, worth more than $19 million. It should have been the story of the year. Instead, nearly every principal suspect in the case was gone from the country before police finished the paperwork, and it became a preview of something worse. Six weeks later, on July 21, a joint task force kicked in the door of a house in Paynesville and found what the June case had only hinted at: 3,971 kilograms of processed cocaine, packed alongside GPS trackers, Starlink satellite terminals, diving suits, a drone and firearms -- the inventory of people who expected to be doing this for a long time, not once. Coleman said it wasn't luck that broke the case open. It was the end of a surveillance operation more than a year in the running, led by the National Security Agency and cleared for takedown by the National Security Council, after an earlier attempt to fly the drugs in had failed and the traffickers simply switched to bringing them ashore by sea instead.

Five Agencies, One Signature

What started as two seizures has, in the space of a single week, become the widest personnel purge anyone in Monrovia can remember. On July 30 and 31, the Executive Mansion put its name to the dismissal, suspension or recall of at least ten officials spread across five institutions: Roberts International Airport, the national police, the National Security Agency, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and, in a twist nobody saw coming, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The list reads like a roll call of the case itself. Mark Egon Kuiah, deputy director for operations at RIA, whose name had already turned up in the government's own charge sheet, was dismissed. So was Johnny Bolar Dean, the police commissioner for criminal investigation, intelligence and Interpol, who had already lost his job once, days earlier, after admitting he took $10,000 to make life easier for two suspects in custody -- Thursday's letter simply made it official at the presidential level. Patrick Doe, a deputy director at the NSA, was dismissed too. Patrick Komasu, an NSA agent who'd been seconded to the LDEA, was pulled off that assignment, suspended without pay, and put under investigation. RIA's own security director, Mohammed O. Gbowrah, and LDEA deputy commander Moses Jallah, both stationed at the airport, went the same way. Four more were dismissed outright and handed to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution: NSA agents Jammel V. Jallah, Christian L. Nyantee and Albenigo Janior, and a man named Caycee Nelson, who by day is the procurement director at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and who prosecutors separately say recruited a friend at the airport straight into the smuggling scheme.

Kuiah's name carries a small, uncomfortable footnote nobody in government asked for. A day before his dismissal, the president's own son, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Jr., sat for a public statement meant to answer a viral cartel video, and chose, unprompted, to bring up Kuiah by name -- a friend of many years, he said, someone he'd never had reason to doubt, before adding the line that read like he knew exactly where this was headed: "friendship is not immunity from the law." A day later, it wasn't. "These actions demonstrate his Administration's resolve to ensure that no public official or government employee who engages in criminal conduct remains in public service," the Executive Mansion said, in the kind of sentence a government reaches for when it wants a housecleaning to sound like principle rather than damage control.

"Sanctioned at Very, Very Senior Level"

It was Coleman's own words that traveled furthest, though, and he didn't look like a man enjoying saying them. Pressed on how nearly four tons of cocaine could move through a small country undetected, he didn't hedge, didn't soften it, didn't reach for a safer version of the sentence. "These traffickers would never be brave to enter our country with this particular extent of narcotic substances," he told reporters. "They had assistance."

Asked to go further, he went further. "This thing was definitively sanctioned by state actors at very, very senior level," Coleman said -- and then told reporters the investigation had reached back to 2021 and was examining people who held presidential appointments between 2019 and 2023, a window that belongs to the previous government, not this one. He named no one. He produced no documents. He didn't say whether a single former official had actually been questioned yet. Justice Minister Oswald Tweh, who leads the joint investigative team, got the harder question next: was the president's own son being shielded? "There will be no limits," Tweh said. "We will not jump on people because the crowd out there is yelling. Everything will be evidence-based. If the evidence leads to you, you'll be investigated."

Coleman didn't leave it there. He reached back further still, to a story older than this scandal and, in its way, more hopeful. A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration operation requested by then-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ran from 2008 to 2013, he said, and it worked: eleven people connected to cartel operations were expelled to the Southern District of New York, tried, convicted, and sentenced to between five and 33 years. For nearly a decade after that, he said, the networks stayed away. They came back around 2018, he said, and pushed further in about two years into the current administration, on what looked like a bet that the old protection could be switched back on. The DEA is in the country again now, working alongside Liberian investigators, Coleman said; Morocco has answered a request for support, and there's outreach underway to Rwanda's national police. Tweh added that the Netherlands has been asked for help too, with meetings already held in Accra in November and again on July 21.

Konneh: "We Cannot Stop There"

Not everyone is satisfied that Thursday's purge goes far enough, and Independent Senator Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu County is one of the loudest voices saying so. He didn't withhold credit where it was due. "I welcome President Joseph Boakai's action to dismiss and suspend security and port officials connected to the recent large-scale drug seizures," Konneh said. "This step is crucial to rebuild trust and uphold integrity within our systems." But then came the turn nearly everyone expected. "However, removing low- and mid-level officers is just the beginning."

What Konneh is really asking is the same question Coleman's own words invited: if this was sanctioned from the "very, very senior level," why does the list of the dismissed stop at deputy directors and division chiefs? A scandal of this size, he argued, doesn't happen without "deeper, systemic corruption and powerful syndicates protected from the top down," and stopping at the men who drove the escort vehicles would leave the people who actually financed and protected them untouched. "Justice must be impartial, and no one, regardless of their position in the current government or ties to the past, should be shielded by political convenience or bureaucratic delays," he said. "We need full accountability, transparent prosecutions, and the arrest of the real masterminds behind these syndicates. We must follow the evidence all the way to the top and hold the key masterminds and senior policymakers fully accountable."

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It's a demand that doesn't sit comfortably on one side of Liberia's politics. Coleman's own reference to appointees from 2019 to 2023 points backward, toward officials who served under the previous CDC-led government -- the same government whose former president, George Weah, has spent recent weeks accusing the current administration of being "compromised by a cartel of drug traffickers" as he opens his own campaign for 2029. Neither man has named a name. Neither claim has been proven. What's changed is that it is no longer just politicians lobbing the accusation at each other from podiums -- a police chief and a sitting senator are now saying, on the record, that someone senior enabled this, and daring the investigation to find out who.

Burning the Evidence

On Thursday, with officers from the Environmental Protection Agency standing by to witness it and a court order in hand, Liberian authorities set fire to the case itself -- roughly 4.2 metric tons of cocaine, the June airport seizure and the July Paynesville haul combined into one pile, worth a little over $336 million by the government's own count. Coleman stood near the smoke and said the point of burning it in public, rather than quietly disposing of it, was to send "a clear message" that Liberia was no longer "a place of comfort" for traffickers. It's a message aimed as much outward as inward: according to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, at least 30 percent of the cocaine now reaching Europe passes through West Africa, where thin enforcement and porous borders have made the region an increasingly convenient route -- precisely the conditions Liberia's own 2025 intelligence report warned about, in writing, a year before any of this reached the public.

None of the men named last week have had their day in court. Kuiah, Doe, Komasu, the four handed to the Ministry of Justice -- none of them are guilty of anything a judge has actually decided. Blaye and Kwarbo have gone furthest: charged, detained, and bound for trial on the government's own telling of what their marked cruisers were doing on a dark road outside Monrovia. But the smoke over that burn pile will have cleared for weeks before anyone can say for certain whether Liberia's investigators actually reach the "very, very senior level" their own police chief says signed off on it -- or whether, the way it happened with the $100 million case in 2022, the trail simply goes quiet somewhere below the people who mattered most.