Liberia: Labor Ministry Rejects Mansa Resources' Applications for Foreign Workers' Permits Over Gross Violations - Orders Local Advertisement of Vacancies

Monrovia — Mansa Resources, the company seeking to assume control of Liberia's multi-million-dollar Dugbe Gold Project, has come under scrutiny after the Ministry of Labour rejected its applications for work permits for three expatriate employees, citing serious violations of the country's employment procedures.

Jaheim T. Tumu

The ministry ruled that the company failed to comply with Liberia's labour regulations and ordered it to advertise the positions locally before seeking approval to employ foreign nationals.

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The development comes as the company's request for a Change of Control relating to the Dugbe Gold Project remains pending before the Government of Liberia, raising fresh questions about whether the company is complying with Liberia's labour laws and the employment obligations contained in the project's Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

Official correspondence obtained from the Ministry of Labour by this newspaper shows that on June 18, 2026, Hummingbird Resources (Liberia) Inc., through Country Manager Roosevelt Forh, formally requested work permits for Jesse Jody Suat, a Papua New Guinean, for the position of Chief Surveyor; Warren George Baldwin, an Australian, for the position of Maintenance Superintendent; and Jason Joubert, a South African, for the position of Commercial Manager.

Discover moreNewsCity & Local GuidesExecutive Branch The application was addressed to Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. pursuant to Liberia's Aliens and Nationality Law. In the application, the company requested permission for the three expatriates to be employed by Hummingbird Resources Liberia Inc., stating that copies of their passports, resident permits and supporting documents had been attached.

Ministry Rejects Applications

Just over one month later, on July 21, 2026, the Ministry of Labour formally rejected the applications.

In a letter signed by Acting Minister Othello P. Mansuo, the Ministry informed Country Manager Roosevelt Forh that the request had been denied.

"We regret to inform you that your application has been denied," the Ministry wrote.

The Ministry explained that the applications were denied because the positions had not been advertised, while also citing Standing Order No. 2, Regulation No. 19 and the need for additional documentation.

The Ministry specifically directed the company to first give qualified Liberians an opportunity to compete for the positions.

"For the purpose of encouraging competition among job seekers, you are hereby requested to advertise the aforementioned position(s) in at least two local daily newspapers for a period of 30 days," the letter states.

The Ministry further reminded the company that expatriates cannot legally work without valid work permits.

"Your management is reminded that all expatriates under your employment must carry valid work permits, as penalties will be applied to violators in accordance with the Decent Work Act of 2015."

Handwritten notations appearing on the company's application also instruct the company to "Kindly advertise the above positions," while official Ministry stamps across the documents read "ALIEN WORK PERMIT DENIED."

The Ministry's decision comes as Mansa Resources seeks government approval for a Change of Control involving the Dugbe Gold Project following its acquisition of Pasofino Gold.

The rejection has prompted questions about whether the company has completed all required regulatory steps before recruiting expatriate personnel.

Sources familiar with the matter allege that additional foreign personnel have been recruited or are being brought into Liberia for the project. This newspaper has not independently verified those claims, and Mansa Resources had not responded to requests for comment by publication time.

The Dugbe Mineral Development Agreement contains detailed provisions governing employment practices.

Section 11.1(a) states: "Employment practices of the Company shall conform to applicable labor practices Law and other applicable Law."

The agreement further provides: "The Company shall employ and give preference to the employment of qualified citizens of Liberia for financial, accounting, technical, administrative, supervisory, managerial and executive positions and other skilled positions as and when they become available."

The agreement also establishes clear Liberianization targets. It provides that Liberians should occupy at least 30 percent of all management positions, including 30 percent of the company's ten most senior positions, within six years of the grant of the mining license. Within ten years, Liberians should hold at least 70 percent of all management positions, including 70 percent of the company's ten most senior positions.

The MDA further requires the company, within sixty days of the effective date, to submit a list of its ten most senior management positions and the individuals occupying those positions and to update that list annually.

These provisions are intended to ensure that Liberians receive priority in employment while allowing expatriates to fill positions only in accordance with Liberian law and the terms of the concession agreement.

Labour experts say the rejection of work permit applications does not necessarily prevent a company from later employing expatriates. Rather, it requires the employer to first satisfy statutory requirements by demonstrating that qualified Liberians were given a genuine opportunity to compete for the positions.

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Failure to comply with those procedures may delay approval of work permits and could expose employers to sanctions if expatriates are employed without authorization. The Ministry's letter specifically warns that penalties may be imposed under the Decent Work Act of 2015.

The timing of the Ministry's decision is likely to attract attention because it comes while the Government of Liberia is still considering the proposed Change of Control involving the Dugbe Gold Project.

Regulatory compliance, including adherence to labour laws and obligations contained in the Mineral Development Agreement, is generally regarded as an important aspect of government oversight of mining concessions. Whether the rejected work permit applications will have any bearing on the government's consideration of the pending Change of Control remains unclear.

Officials at the Ministry of Mines and Energy have not publicly commented on the matter.

As of publication, Mansa Resources and Hummingbird Resources (Liberia) Inc. had not publicly responded to the Ministry's decision.

This newspaper has sought the company's response on whether any expatriates have commenced work before obtaining valid work permits, what steps have been taken to advertise the affected positions locally, whether additional expatriate work permit applications have been submitted, and how the company intends to comply with the employment provisions of the Mineral Development Agreement.

The story will be updated if responses are received.