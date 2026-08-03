Liberia: Superintendent Gono Commends President Boakai, Vice President Koung for Their Active Involvement in County Affairs

Nimba County — Chiefs, community leaders and citizens of District 8, Nimba County converged in Gipo Town on Saturday, August 1 for a public gathering that praised the presence and work of senior national officials and reaffirmed local support for continued government engagement across Nimba County.

The ceremony drew traditional authorities from across the county, County Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono, Senator Nya D. Twayen Jr. and scores of residents who turned out to welcome officials and highlight local development needs.

The gathering combined formal speeches, traditional protocols and spirited community attendance beneath a bright sky, with colourful traditional dress and drumming marking the event.

Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono used the occasion to commend President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung for their active involvement in county affairs.

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Discover morePoliticalHistoryAfricans & Diaspora She said regular visits by national leaders and their representatives demonstrate the government's commitment to delivering services at the local level.

"The president cannot be everywhere, which is why he appointed people from different areas so that at least in your neighbourhood, people can see the impact of government," Superintendent Gono said, urging community members to recognize and support those efforts.

The gathering singled out Minister Richard Matenokay Tingbah, the former District 9 representative who now heads the Ministry of Mines and Energy for special thanks.

Organizers and traditional leaders praised his role in mobilizing support and representing Nimba's interests in Monrovia.

They described him as a proud son of Nimba whose work mirrors the vice president's energetic outreach to the county. "When you go to the bank, when you go to Ganta, everywhere you go, the presence of President Boakai and Vice President Koung is felt," Superintendent Gono intimated, stressing that Minister Tingbah's commitment invites comparison to the vice president's visible activity across the county.

Discover moreNewspapersOpinion & CommentaryPolitics Speakers also emphasized the importance of preserving Nimba's reputation.

Superintendent Gono warned that damaging behaviour or negative stories could undermine the county's standing and urged residents to safeguard their community's image through disciplined and respectful conduct.

"If we honor Nimba's image, we honor ourselves," she stated, calling for collective discipline, accountability, and pride in local institutions.

Traditional authorities were publicly acknowledged for their role in preserving social cohesion and supporting elected leaders. Several chiefs and elders took part in ceremonial exchanges and brief remarks, renewing calls for cooperation between customary structures and state institutions to accelerate local development.

A recurring theme of the meeting was the need for sustained civic engagement beyond election cycles.

Superintendent Gono criticized those who show allegiance only during campaigns and urged continuous support for the sitting administration to ensure steady progress in public services.

"We have to support this government. It's incumbent on us to do so," she said, appealing to residents to reject short-term, opportunistic politics and to rally behind President Boakai and Vice President Koung.

Local development priorities featured prominently in speeches. Attendees discussed immediate needs such as market infrastructure and basic services alongside longer-term plans for roads, schools and health posts.

Superintendent Gono said she would meet with relevant county and national officials to fast-track market improvements and other urgent projects, while seeking sustainable solutions for broader development challenges.

The event closed with expressions of gratitude to the local hosts, traditional authorities and community members who attended the program.

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Organizers reiterated calls for unity, respect for leadership and continued cooperation to advance Nimba County's development.

Visuals and atmosphere

The gathering took place under a series of tents set up near Gipo Town's central clearing. Vendors sold drinks and snacks while children watched the speeches from the sidelines.

Traditional drumming and brief cultural performances punctuated the ceremony, reflecting the county's customary heritage and adding a celebratory tone to the proceedings.

Attendance appeared robust for a district event, with community members traveling from surrounding towns and villages to take part.

What's next

Superintendent Gono added that concrete follow-up actions will include meetings with county development partners and ministry officials to prioritize the market rehabilitation and to map timelines for other promised interventions.