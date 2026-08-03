Buchanan — Humanitarian Emmanuel Nuku Reeves has expressed his commitment to supporting the development of recreational facilities in Buchanan, promising to build a large and modern playground for children if suitable land is made available.

Speaking during the dedication of the newly constructed "Emmanuel Nuku Reeves Mini-Park" at St. Peter Catholic School, Mr. Reeves told Grand Bassa County Superintendent Karyou Johnson, "Just find the land, my wife and I will construct a big and modern playground in Buchanan."

Mr. Reeves also praised Superintendent Johnson for his leadership and ongoing development efforts across the county.

He said that he was impressed with the superintendent's work and encouraged him to continue pursuing initiatives that improve the lives of residents, especially children and young people.

Discover moreNewsCity & Local GuidesGeographic Reference The newly dedicated Emmanuel Nuku Reeves Mini-Park at St. Peter Catholic School is expected to provide students with a safe and enjoyable recreational space, reflecting Reeves' continued commitment to community development and child welfare.

Residents and local leaders welcomed the gesture, describing the promise of a larger modern playground as another significant contribution that could enhance recreational opportunities for children in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.