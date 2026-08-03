Liberian Youth Challenged to Make Meaningful Contribution to Nation's Building Process

Monrovia — Amid dangling economic, social and political challenges confronting the nation and its people, Liberian youth have been heavily challenged to shoulder these hurdles into opportunities to make meaningful contributions towards the growth and development of the country.

Speakers at the just ended one-day 'Purpose Discovery Youth Summit (PDYS) informed participants and youth across the nation, who make up of the greater demography, to learn how to turn challenges into opportunities in order to drive the country's development agenda.

The summit, organized by the Liberia Business School (LBS), brought together young people, church leaders, and professionals to inspire a new generation of purpose-driven leaders dedicated to advancing Liberia's development.

It was held under the theme: "Discover, Develop and Deploy Your Potential."

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Discover moreOpinion & CommentaryJournalism & News IndustryExecutive Branch One of the speakers, Dr. Jevons Kawala, Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called on young Liberians to embrace purpose-driven living as the foundation for national transformation.

Dr. Kawala, who spoke on behalf of Liberia's Ambassador to India, Alieu M. Massaquoi, emphasized that Liberia's future depends on a generation of young people who are equipped with knowledge, skills, integrity and a commitment to service.

He urged participants to move beyond dependence and become innovators, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and professionals who contribute meaningfully to national development.

Dr. Kawala encouraged the youth to discover their unique purpose, invest in education and personal development, and translate their talents into practical solutions for society.

He stressed that post-conflict recovery requires not only rebuilding infrastructure but also rebuilding human capacity, confidence and leadership.

Discover moreGeographic ReferenceHistoryAfricans & Diaspora "I want to challenge all of you; young people, to believe in yourselves, remain committed to lifelong learning, build strong networks, serve others, and actively participate in shaping a peaceful, prosperous and globally respected Liberia," added the Liberian diplomat.

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Network of Liberia (CSNL), Sensee Kiadii, challenged young Liberians to become purpose-driven leaders who will shape the nation's future.

Mr. Kiadii described Liberia's youthful population as the country's greatest asset, stressing that national transformation will not come from natural resources alone but from young people who understand and pursue their God-given purpose.

He outlined three pillars for national impact: Purpose Discovery, Purpose Development, and Purpose Deployment.

He urged young professionals to identify the problems they are passionate about solving, recognize their gifts, and commit themselves to serving humanity rather than merely seeking personal success.

The civil society activist pointed out that purpose must be developed through discipline, diligence, integrity, competence, and delayed gratification. He encouraged young people to embrace continuous learning, build strong character and reject the culture of quick wealth in Favor of creating lasting value for Liberia.

He further called on participants to deploy their talents by serving their communities, leading with accountability and transparency, and collaborating across professions to advance national development.

According to him, meaningful change begins with purposeful action at the community level.

"You must move beyond discussion and commit yourselves to building the nation," Mr. Kiadii stated as he reaffirmed CSNL's readiness to partner with the Liberia Business School and young professionals in promoting community development, good governance, peacebuilding, anti-corruption initiatives and entrepreneurship.

He cautioned participants to leave the summit with a firm decision to discover their purpose, develop it with discipline, and deploy it for the advancement of Liberia, expressing confidence that a generation driven by purpose can lead the nation to greater progress.

Also making presentation at the summit, Apostle Abraham Randolph Davies, Executive Director of the Liberia Business School, craved youth of the country to discover their God-given purpose, emphasizing that purpose--not money, fame or position--is the foundation for a meaningful and impactful life.

Apostle Davies indicated that discovering purpose makes individuals original, organized, focused, fearless, visionary, and victorious, drawing lessons from biblical figures such as David, Joseph, Esther, Daniel, and Jesus, alongside young global innovators who transformed the world by pursuing their unique calling.

He urged youth in general to become purpose-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, teachers, pastors, doctors, engineers, and public servants, stressing that the nation's future will be shaped by people committed to serving others through their God-given assignments rather than merely chasing wealth.

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Apostle Davies then reminded participants that true success is measured not by income but by the positive impact they make on society, praying that the summit would inspire a generation to transform Liberia and leave a lasting legacy that honours God.

For her part, prominent Liberia media personality, Madam Rosemarie McKeever, tasked participants to prioritize discovering their God-given purpose over merely pursuing success.

She asserted that a clear sense of purpose leads to better direction, wiser decisions and lasting impact.

Madam McKeever encouraged participants to embrace their unique gifts and talents, refuse to let their backgrounds define their future, learn from every season of life and avoid comparison by remaining authentic. She reminded the audience that true purpose is not about fame but about faithfully fulfilling God's calling.

Her inspiring presentation sparked thoughtful engagement from participants, who left motivated to intentionally discover, develop and deploy their purpose to positively impact their communities, Liberia and the world.