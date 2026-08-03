Liberia Launches First Legal-Learning Artificial Intelligence 'Cj Lewis' to Expand Public Access to the Law

Monrovia — Liblaw, Liberia's largest digital law library, has officially launched CJ Lewis, the country's first legal-learning artificial intelligence (AI), marking a significant milestone in efforts to make legal information more accessible and understandable to all Liberians.

The AI-powered legal assistant was unveiled on Friday, July 31 during a press conference in Monrovia, where Liblaw's Managing Director, Cllr. Kim A. Harris, described the innovation as a transformative tool designed to place the law in the hands of every citizen.

According to Cllr. Harris, CJ Lewis enables users to ask legal questions in plain language and receive clear, easy-to-understand responses within seconds using either a computer or mobile phone.

"For generations, our law has been locked away in heavy volumes, scattered court records and legal language that ordinary citizens could not easily understand. CJ Lewis changes that by making the law simple, accessible, and available to everyone," Cllr. Harris said.

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Discover moreLocal NewsHistoryCity & Local Guides Built on the Liblaw platform, CJ Lewis draws from Liberia's extensive legal database, including Supreme Court opinions dating from 1861 to 2026, statutes, regulations and legal analytics.

The platform is designed to explain legal principles in plain language, summarize court decisions, analyse legal scenarios and answer both basic and complex legal questions.

Liblaw said the launch aligns with its longstanding mission of democratizing access to legal information by removing geographical, financial and technical barriers that have historically prevented many Liberians from understanding the law.

Through the platform, students, journalists, legal practitioners, business owners, farmers, market women and other citizens can search Liberian laws, review court decisions, and better understand how those laws apply to their daily lives.

The organization believes the AI platform will also strengthen civic education by helping Liberians better understand their constitutional rights and legal protections.

Discover moreJournalism & News IndustryPoliticsCampaigns & Elections "A young person can learn what protections the Constitution provides, a woman can better understand the legal remedies available to her and communities can gain a clearer understanding of the human rights standards that public officials are obligated to uphold," Cllr. Harris noted.

She emphasized that improving public knowledge of the law is fundamental to promoting justice, accountability, and the rule of law.

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"To know your rights is the first step toward defending them, and to know the law is the first step toward justice. That is the promise of CJ Lewis: Know Your Rights. Know the Law," she added.

Liblaw expressed confidence that the AI-powered platform will contribute to strengthening Liberia's justice sector by improving legal literacy, advancing human rights awareness, and equipping the country's next generation of lawyers, advocates and civic leaders with modern legal research tools.

The organization also acknowledged the support of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), describing the partnership as instrumental to the successful development of the platform.

According to Liblaw, OHCHR provided encouragement and support throughout the initiative, particularly in promoting public access to legal information, supporting Liberian law students, and ensuring that human rights principles remained central to the platform's development.

As part of the launch, Liblaw encouraged all Liberians to explore CJ Lewis and use the technology to better understand their legal rights and responsibilities.

The organization says the introduction of Liberia's first legal-learning AI represents a major step toward building a justice system where legal knowledge is accessible to every citizen, regardless of location or income.

With the launch of CJ Lewis, Liblaw hopes to usher in a new era of legal accessibility by leveraging artificial intelligence to bridge the gap between complex legal information and everyday citizens, reinforcing its vision of a Liberia where justice is understood, accessible and available to all.