Cameroon/Cape Verde: Wafcon 2026 - Cameroon Extend Group D Lead As Mali Overcome Cape Verde in Five-Goal Thriller

Despite sustained late pressure from the Black Queens, Cameroon defended resolutely to secure all three points and move to six points at the top of Group D. Ghana, meanwhile, must now beat Mali in their final group match to keep their quarter-final hopes alive

Cameroon took a giant step towards the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after edging Ghana 1-0 in a fiercely contested Group D clash on Sunday, while Mali revived their qualification hopes with a thrilling 3-2 victory over tournament debutants Cape Verde.

The Indomitable Lionesses maintained their perfect start to the tournament, following last week's 2-1 victory over Mali with another disciplined performance in Casablanca.

Marie Ngah Manga once again proved the difference, converting a first-half penalty in the 19th minute after a VAR review awarded Cameroon a spot-kick. The strike was her third goal of the tournament, with the forward now responsible for all of Cameroon's goals in Morocco.

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The victory also extended Cameroon's dominance over Ghana in what was the 10th WAFCON meeting between both rivals since 1998.

Ghana pressed relentlessly for an equaliser after the break and thought they had rescued a point in the 80th minute when substitute Evelyn Badu bundled the ball home following a goalkeeping error. However, another VAR review ruled the effort out for offside.

Despite sustained late pressure from the Black Queens, Cameroon defended resolutely to secure all three points and move to six points at the top of Group D. Ghana, meanwhile, must now beat Mali in their final group match to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Earlier, Mali bounced back from their opening defeat with an entertaining 3-2 win over Cape Verde to remain firmly in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

Both sides entered the encounter desperate for victory after losing their opening matches, with Mali eager to avenge the aggregate defeat Cape Verde inflicted on them during the qualification campaign.

The Lady Eagles struck first in the 29th minute when Oumou Kone finished off an assist from Aissata Traore.

Cape Verde, however, responded impressively as Eve Pereira found the net in the 36th minute to score the island nation's first-ever goal at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and send the teams into the break level.

Mali regained control just five minutes into the second half, with Traore providing her second assist of the afternoon for Fatoumata Niakate to restore their advantage.

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The West Africans extended their lead in the 79th minute when Orokia Sissoko teed up Fatoumata Diarra, whose composed finish appeared to put the contest beyond reach.

Cape Verde refused to surrender and ensured a nervy finish when Natasha Whanon set up Alivia Kelly to reduce the deficit in the 88th minute.

Despite the late scare, Mali held firm to secure a crucial victory that leaves Group D finely balanced heading into the final round of fixtures.

Cameroon now lead the standings with six points, while Ghana and Mali are level on three points apiece. Cape Verde remain rooted to the bottom without a point, although their spirited display and two-goal performance offered further encouragement in their maiden appearance at the continental finals.

With one round of matches remaining, the race for the two quarter-final places in Group D remains wide open, setting up a dramatic finish to the group stage.