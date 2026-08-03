Nigeria: Perfect Start - Arokodare Scores On Ajax Debut in Pre-Season Victory

The debut goal offers an ideal start for the 25-year-old, who will be hoping to revive his career in the Netherlands after a frustrating spell in England

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare announced his arrival at Ajax in style, finding the back of the net on his debut as the Dutch giants cruised to a 3-1 pre-season victory over FC Volendam at the Kras Stadion on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward, who recently joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option for a permanent transfer, made an immediate impact after replacing Marcos Leonardo in the 71st minute.

Arokodare capped an impressive cameo by capitalising on a defensive error inside the Volendam penalty area, reacting quickest to a miscued clearance before calmly firing home to complete Ajax's victory.

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His strike rounded off an encouraging afternoon for the Amsterdam club after Marcos Leonardo had doubled their advantage following Anton Gaaei's opening goal.

The debut goal offers an ideal start for the 25-year-old, who will be hoping to revive his career in the Netherlands after a frustrating spell in England.

Arokodare arrived at Wolves in September 2025 in a £24 million move from Belgian side Genk, signing a four-year contract after an outstanding spell that saw him score 31 league goals in 79 appearances.

However, he struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League, managing just three goals in 33 matches as Wolves endured a disappointing campaign that ended in relegation to the Championship.

His departure from Molineux was also surrounded by controversy, as the club reportedly accused the striker of disrupting training amid uncertainty over his future, allegations Arokodare strongly denied.

Responding to the claims on social media, the Nigerian international insisted his professionalism had never been in doubt.

"Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards," he wrote.

Ajax moved swiftly to secure his services on loan, believing the striker can rediscover the goalscoring form that made him one of Belgium's most sought-after forwards during his time at Genk.

Sunday's debut suggested that belief may already be paying off.

Arokodare looked sharp after coming off the bench, showing the predatory instincts that have defined much of his career by punishing a costly defensive mistake to register his first goal in Ajax colours.

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The Dutch club will be hoping the Nigerian can add much-needed firepower as they look to bounce back from a disappointing fifth-place finish in the Eredivisie last season.

Ajax are also set to compete in the UEFA Conference League this campaign, provided they successfully navigate the qualifying play-offs, with Arokodare expected to play a key role in their bid to return to the upper echelon of Dutch and European football.

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