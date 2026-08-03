Nigeria: Super Eagles' Onyedika Joins Eintracht Frankfurt, Follows Okocha's Footsteps

The move rewards the midfielder's steady rise in European football, having established himself as one of Brugge's most influential players over the past three seasons

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has completed a long-anticipated move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, becoming the sixth Nigerian to represent the German club and following in the footsteps of legendary captain Austin Okocha.

The 25-year-old sealed his transfer from Belgian champions Club Brugge, signing a five-year contract that will keep him at Deutsche Bank Park until June 2031. He has been handed the No. 25 shirt as he begins a new chapter in Germany.

Onyedika joins an exclusive list of Nigerians to have featured for Frankfurt, including Austin Okocha, Henry Isaac, Donald Agu, Nduka Anyanwu, and Isaac Ojigwe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The move rewards the midfielder's steady rise in European football, having established himself as one of Brugge's most influential players over the past three seasons.

During his time in Belgium, Onyedika lifted two Belgian league titles, the Belgian Cup, and the Belgian Super Cup, adding to the Danish Cup he previously won with FC Midtjylland during the early stages of his professional career.

The Nigerian international also arrives in Germany with a wealth of experience at the highest level. He has made 268 senior appearances across all competitions and featured in 24 UEFA Champions League matches over the last three seasons.

Internationally, Onyedika has earned 26 caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, further enhancing his reputation as one of Africa's leading midfielders.

Frankfurt's board member for sport, Markus Krösche, believes the club have secured a player capable of making an immediate impact.

"Raphael Onyedika has not only impressed us with his physicality and strategic understanding of the game, but above all with his extraordinary consistency," Krösche said.

"He has been a regular starter in recent years and has won numerous trophies in Belgium. He also boasts valuable international experience. At 25, he still has great potential and is an important building block in terms of the structure of our squad."

Onyedika had been strongly linked with a move away from Club Brugge since last season, with several clubs monitoring his progress following another impressive campaign in Belgium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His transfer to Frankfurt represents another significant step in his career as he prepares for the demands of the Bundesliga and European football.

The former Midtjylland midfielder is expected to make his unofficial debut for Frankfurt in a pre-season friendly against Hull City next weekend before potentially making his competitive bow in the DFB-Pokal first-round clash against St. Tönis 1911/20 on 21 August.

For Onyedika, the move offers an opportunity to establish himself in one of Europe's top five leagues while continuing the proud legacy of Nigerian players at Eintracht Frankfurt. With his blend of composure, athleticism and consistency, the Super Eagles star will be aiming to make an immediate impression in the Bundesliga as he embarks on the biggest challenge of his club career.