Ghana: Two Coys Get License to Cultivate Cannabis

TWO Ghanaian companies have become the first to receive licences to cultivate cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes under the government's regulated cannabis programme.

The licences, issued under a pilot programme, followed a rigorous technical and regulatory assessment aimed at ensuring that only qualified companies participate in what authorities hope will become a job creating and export driven industry.

The Director General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, announced this in Accra on Friday during the presentation of licences to Messrs' MJ Adom Limited and Juliotpa Limited after both companies successfully completed the approval process.

The licences, valid for three years, permit the cultivation of cannabis with a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of not more than 0.3 per cent strictly for medicinal and industrial purposes.

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Major General Mantey said the commission adopted a comprehensive vetting process to ensure compliance with the Narcotics Control Commission Act and the Legislative Instrument governing the cultivation of low THC cannabis.

He explained that applicants were first required to submit online applications, which were assessed by a technical review committee comprising representatives from various government institutions before inspection teams visited the proposed cultivation sites to verify that all regulatory, operational and security requirements had been met.

"We took our time to scrutinise every application because this project is not an open invitation for anyone to cultivate cannabis. Cultivation of cannabis with 0.3 per cent THC is only legal when you have a licence. If you cultivate it without a licence, it remains illegal," he indicated.

Major General Mantey emphasised that the issuance of licences did not legalise cannabis cultivation generally, stressing that recreational cannabis remained illegal and warning that anyone found cultivating cannabis without a licence would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said the pilot programme was introduced to unlock the medicinal and industrial potential of cannabis while creating employment opportunities, promoting investment and supporting scientific research under strict regulatory supervision.

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Major General Mantey further cautioned the licence holders to operate strictly within the terms of their licences, warning that exceeding the approved acreage or engaging in unauthorised activities could lead to the revocation of their licences following inspections by the Commission.

He also instructed the companies to ensure that the THC content of their crops did not exceed the legal limit of 0.3 per cent and to immediately notify the commission should any abnormalities arise for the necessary regulatory action to be taken.

Moreover, Major General Mantey reiterated NACOC's determination to intensify the fight against illicit drug cultivation and trafficking, saying the commission would not hesitate to sanction anyone who attempted to abuse the new regulatory framework.

Representatives of both companies thanked the government and the NACOC for granting them the licences, describing the approval as a significant milestone for their businesses, pledging to comply fully with the conditions of their licences and utilise them strictly for their intended medicinal and industrial purposes while contributing to job creation, research and economic growth.