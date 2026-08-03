Ghana: TOR's Revival Is Welcome, but Can It Be Sustained?

President John Dramani Mahama's declaration that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) "is back" will no doubt be greeted with cautious optimism across the country.

For many Ghanaians, TOR has long symbolised both the promise and pitfalls of state-owned enterprises, a strategic national asset weighed down over the years by debt, mismanagement and political interference.

So, the refurbishment of key components of the refinery, including the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), the restoration of the Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit, and the return to service of Boiler Number Eight, is indeed encouraging.

That these have reportedly been achieved without a single cedi from government coffers makes the development even more noteworthy.

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But beyond the applause, this moment demands reflection and vigilance.

The President is right to set his sights beyond mere operational survival.

His assertion that the goal is to make TOR "more competitive, more efficient and more commercially viable" speaks to the heart of the challenge.

Ghana does not need a refinery that simply functions; it needs one that delivers value, drives industry and strengthens energy security.

The directive to expand TOR's capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels per day is ambitious.

If realised, it could significantly reduce dependence on imported refined petroleum products and cushion the economy against global supply shocks.

Indeed, the recent receipt of three consignments of Jubilee crude oil signals a renewed effort to integrate local resources into domestic production.

However, ambition without discipline has been the undoing of TOR in the past.

It is therefore reassuring that the President has acknowledged the corrosive effect of political interference and pledged to restructure the refinery to insulate it from such influence.

This must not become another well-intentioned promise that fades with time.

If TOR is to succeed, its governance must be firmly anchored in professionalism, transparency and accountability not partisan control.

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Equally important is the claim by the Managing Director, Mr Edmond Kombat, that the refinery's accounts from 2019 to 2025 have now been audited.

Financial opacity has long plagued TOR, eroding public trust and investor confidence. Regular, credible audits must become the norm, not the exception.

There is also a broader national context that cannot be ignored. The government's 24-hour economy initiative and the Accelerated Export Development Programme hinge on reliable, affordable energy.

A revitalised TOR could play a pivotal role in powering these ambitions, supporting manufacturing, creating jobs and enhancing Ghana's competitiveness within the African Continental Free Trade Area. Yet, history cautions us.

Ghanaians have heard similar declarations before of revival, of transformation, of new beginnings.

Too often, these have been followed by a return to inefficiency and decline. The difference this time must lie not in rhetoric, but in results.

The reference by the President to global geopolitical tensions underscores the strategic importance of TOR.

In an uncertain world, nations that can refine their own crude enjoy a measure of resilience. Ghana must seize this opportunity, but it must do so with clear-eyed realism.

The revival of TOR is not an end in itself; it is a beginning.

What is required now is sustained commitment from government, management and all stakeholders to ensure that this renewed momentum is not lost. Performance benchmarks must be set and met.