Ghana: Don't Assent to Tribunals Bill - Minority Leader Urges Pres

Parliament on Friday adjourned sine die, with the Minority Caucus calling on President John Dramani Mahama not to assent to the recently passed Tribunals Bill.

The bill, which has generated mixed reactions, seeks to address gaps in the country's legal framework on tribunals by providing a clear constitutional and statutory basis for their operation within Ghana's democratic system.

It is also intended to remove the historical stigma associated with public tribunals and promote the efficient administration of justice.

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Delivering his closing remarks, the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, acknowledged that although the Constitution permits the establishment of public tribunals, the system evokes memories of alleged excesses during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) era.

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He expressed concern about provisions that allow individuals who are not lawyers to serve on tribunal panels and adjudicate serious cases, warning that such measures could undermine the administration of justice.

"Mr Speaker, we have walked this dangerous road before. In the 1990s, public and community tribunals were accused of grave human rights abuses," he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the President not to sign the bill, aligning the Minority's position with that of its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He further called on the President to consider the recommendation of the Constitutional Review Committee, chaired by Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, to abolish the tribunal system and replace it with the regular courts.

The Minority Leader also indicated that the caucus would study the government's position paper on the proposed constitutional amendments and respond in due course.

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service and reaffirmed the Minority's commitment to holding the government accountable.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, on his part, highlighted what he described as the government's economic progress, referencing the Mid-Year Budget Review presented by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.

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He commended Members of Parliament for their dedication during the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament and praised ministers for their responsiveness to parliamentary oversight.

According to him, Parliament passed eight out of the 16 bills introduced during the meeting, while others remain under consideration.

He urged MPs to sustain their commitment to advancing the country's economic transformation.

Parliament, however, adjourned without reconsidering the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, despite earlier assurances by the Speaker, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, that it would be addressed before the House rose.