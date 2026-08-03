Liberia: Court Rejects Govt's Bid to Cancel Seaview Golf Course Deed

The high-profile legal battle over 5.58 acres of prime public land within the Historic Hotel Africa compound in Virginia, Montserrado County, is set for a full trial after Civil Law Court Judge His Honor Nelson B. Chineh rejected the Government of Liberia's attempt to summarily cancel the Development Grant Deed held by Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama/Seaview Golf Course.

In a significant ruling that could shape the Boakai administration's broader campaign to recover allegedly irregularly disposed public lands, Judge Chineh held that the dispute presents substantial issues of both law and fact that cannot be resolved through motions and affidavits alone.

Instead, the Court ruled that the competing claims must be determined through a full trial involving live testimony, documentary evidence, and cross-examination of witnesses.

The decision followed a consolidated hearing on two opposing applications filed before the Civil Law Court.

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The Government of Liberia, acting through the General Services Agency (GSA) and represented by lawyers from the Ministry of Justice, sought the summary cancellation of a Development Grant Deed covering the disputed 5.58-acre parcel, arguing that the deed was unlawfully issued and should be declared void without proceeding to trial.

On the other hand, Dr. Oniyama and Seaview Golf Course filed a Motion for Judicial Review seeking judicial affirmation and protection of the same deed, contending that it represents a valid and legally protected property interest.

After considering arguments from both parties, Judge Chineh ruled that neither application was suitable for summary determination.

"The Court, having carefully considered both the Motion for Judicial Review and the Motion for Cancellation, finds that neither is amenable to summary disposition," the ruling stated.

The Court concluded that the issues raised by both parties require a full examination of evidence before any final determination can be made.

According to court records, government lawyers argued that the Development Grant Deed was unlawfully executed by former Liberia Land Authority (LLA) Chairman Atty. Adams Manobah, acting as the sole signatory without authorization from the LLA Board of Commissioners.

The Government further maintained that the transaction violated mandatory legal procedures governing the disposal of public land.

State lawyers argued that the property was transferred without conducting the public competitive bidding process required under Article 55(b) and (c) of the Land Rights Regulations, without complying with the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA), and without proof that the purchase consideration was paid into government revenue accounts.

According to the Government, those alleged procedural violations rendered the deed legally defective and justified its immediate cancellation.

Lawyers representing Dr. Oniyama strongly opposed the Government's application and argued that their client is a bona fide purchaser for value whose rights are protected under Liberian law.

The defense maintained that the Development Grant Deed was properly probated and officially registered with the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA), thereby enjoying the legal presumption of validity.

Counsel argued that any alleged administrative irregularities within the Liberia Land Authority could not automatically invalidate a vested property right without due process of law.

In reaching his decision, Judge Chineh relied on established Liberian property law and cited the Supreme Court's decision in Saleh vs. Liberia Trading Company, which holds that a duly registered and probated deed cannot be cancelled merely through motions or affidavits.

The Court observed that allegations of fraud, lack of authority, failure to comply with statutory procedures, and absence of consideration are serious claims that must be established through clear and convincing evidence presented during a full trial.

The Judge further ruled that Dr. Oniyama's request for Judicial Review must likewise fail at this stage because the legality of the administrative process through which the deed was issued has been fundamentally challenged by the Government.

According to the court record, lawyers representing the Government informed the Court that if summary disposition was denied, they were prepared to proceed to a full trial.

Defense counsel did not object, maintaining that a plenary hearing would ultimately vindicate Dr. Oniyama's ownership claim.

Judge Chineh subsequently ordered both parties to file their respective Pretrial Memoranda within ten days of the ruling, after which the matter will be placed on the court's trial docket for a full hearing on the merits.

The case--Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama/Seaview Golf Course v. Government of Liberia through the General Services Agency--is widely regarded as the first major judicial test of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's public land recovery initiative, which seeks to recover government-owned properties allegedly transferred through irregular processes, including portions of the Historic Hotel Africa property.

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The outcome of the case could establish an important legal precedent for future public land disputes.

Should the Government succeed at trial in proving that the deed was issued without lawful authority, without competitive bidding, and without lawful consideration, the Court could order the cancellation of the deed and return the disputed 5.58 acres to the Republic of Liberia.

Conversely, if Dr. Oniyama establishes that he acquired the property in good faith, paid valuable consideration, and made substantial investments in reliance on a duly registered deed, the Court could uphold the conveyance under the bona fide purchaser doctrine and prevent the Government from reclaiming the land.

With Judge Chineh rejecting efforts by both parties to obtain an early judicial victory, the fate of one of Liberia's most valuable disputed public properties will now depend not on legal technicalities, but on evidence presented under oath as the case proceeds to a full trial.