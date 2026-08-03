Liberia: 'Save Bai T. Moore's Legacy!'

Hidden in the quiet town of Dimeh, Bomi County, lies one of Liberia's most significant cultural landmarks--the hometown, residence and final resting place of legendary novelist and former Minister of Cultural Affairs and Tourism Bai T. Moore.

Yet, according to literary advocate Abraham Soko Sheriff, the site that should stand as a symbol of Liberia's literary greatness is instead deteriorating, leaving visitors confronted with neglected facilities and fading history.

Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer of the Teens Poetry Foundation, is now calling on the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) to intervene before one of the country's most treasured literary legacies is lost.

In a formal appeal addressed to LNTA Director General Princess Eva Cooper, Sheriff proposes two major initiatives: the establishment of an annual Literary Tourism Day and the restoration of Bai T. Moore's historical sites, including his home, tomb, public school and related memorabilia in Dimeh.

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The proposal raises broader questions about how Liberia preserves its cultural heritage and whether enough attention has been given to literary landmarks that document the nation's history and identity.

For generations of Liberian students, Murder in the Cassava Patch has been more than just a novel. It has been required reading in classrooms and is one of the country's most celebrated literary works.

Its author, Bai T. Moore, remains one of Liberia's most influential writers and also served as Minister of Cultural Affairs and Tourism under former President Samuel Kanyon Doe in 1988.

Yet Sheriff argues that the places associated with Moore's life tell a different story.

According to him, the writer's residence, tomb and the Bai T. Moore Public School have fallen into disrepair despite receiving regular visits from students, researchers, literary enthusiasts and heritage tourists.

He says the condition of the facilities fails to reflect the national significance of the man whose writings helped shape Liberia's literary identity.

"Artifacts from the book or memorabilia associated with the writer... lie in ruins," Sheriff wrote, adding that although hundreds of people visit the site every year, it does not meet visitors' expectations.

Sheriff believes the solution extends beyond restoring a single heritage site.

He wants Liberia to institutionalize an annual Literary Tourism Day under the Liberia National Tourism Authority.

According to him, literary tourism has become an internationally recognized sector that attracts visitors interested in authors, literary works and places connected to writers' lives.

He argues that Liberia possesses untapped potential to develop literary tourism by promoting locations linked to its celebrated authors, poets and musicians.

If properly developed, he says, literary tourism could preserve national history, promote arts and culture, stimulate local economies and create employment opportunities in rural communities.

"Liberia cannot have a Literary Tourism Day without standardized tourist sites," Sheriff emphasized.

He argued that literary destinations should be intentionally preserved and promoted instead of being left to deteriorate.

Although his letter raises concerns about cultural preservation, Sheriff begins by commending Director General Princess Eva Cooper for reforms already undertaken at the Liberia National Tourism Authority.

He credits her leadership with helping Liberia regain membership in the United Nations Tourism Organization after a 13-year absence and restoring the country's standing within the global tourism community.

Sheriff also points to the reported employment of approximately 900 professionals--most of them young Liberians--within the Authority and the growing number of students pursuing careers in tourism administration, hospitality management and sustainable tourism.

He describes these developments as evidence of deliberate reforms aimed at rebuilding Liberia's tourism sector.

While Bai T. Moore's legacy is at the center of the proposal, Sheriff says the effort should not stop with one individual.

He recommends that Liberia eventually preserve the homes, artifacts and historical sites associated with all distinguished Liberian writers and musicians, whether deceased or living.

According to him, these cultural figures have played a vital role in documenting Liberia's history and deserve recognition through properly maintained heritage sites.

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"Writers are responsible for telling Liberian stories and histories," Sheriff wrote, urging authorities to create memorable and meaningful literary spaces that connect visitors with the nation's cultural identity.

Sheriff's appeal comes as Liberia seeks to expand tourism beyond beaches and wildlife by promoting cultural and heritage attractions capable of drawing domestic and international visitors.

Whether the Liberia National Tourism Authority adopts the proposal remains to be seen.

However, the appeal has renewed attention to an important question: Can Liberia successfully market its literary heritage to the world while some of its most significant literary landmarks continue to deteriorate?

For Sheriff, the answer lies in immediate action.

He believes restoring Bai T. Moore's legacy and establishing a National Literary Tourism Day would not only honor one of Liberia's greatest writers but also position literature as an important pillar of national tourism, cultural preservation and economic development.