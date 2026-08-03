Liberia: Sen. Brown Rejects Allegations Linking Him to Drug Investigations

The Office of Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County has strongly rejected allegations made by Mr. Stanton Whitherspoon, Chief Executive Officer of Spoon Network, linking the Senator to an ongoing drug investigation involving Liberia National Police Chief of Patrol, Mr. Wadell Kwarbo.

In an official statement issued recently, the Senator's Office described the allegations as "bogus, wicked, senseless, baseless, and politically motivated," accusing Witherspoon of attempting to damage Senator Brown's reputation while undermining ongoing investigations into illegal drug trafficking.

According to the statement, Witherspoon, during a July 23 broadcast on Spoon Network, alleged that Senator Brown was the father of Mr. Kwarbo, who is currently under investigation for allegedly escorting illegal drugs in Monrovia.

The Office of Senator Brown, who chairs the Senate Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, said the broadcaster had prematurely declared Kwarbo guilty before the conclusion of any official investigation and sought to implicate the Senator based solely on their family relationship.

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The Office clarified that Mr. Kwarbo is not Senator Brown's biological son but rather the younger brother of the Senator's wife. It explained that Senator Brown and his wife raised Kwarbo from childhood after bringing him from Maryland County to Monrovia, where he lived with them until adulthood.

The statement further noted that Kwarbo joined the Liberia National Police during the country's Security Sector Reform process under the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), years before Senator Brown was elected to the Liberian Senate.

It added that Kwarbo has maintained his own family and residence for nearly two decades.

The Senator's Office said Brown and his wife are deeply saddened by the allegations involving Kwarbo but remain hopeful that a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation will establish the facts.

The statement also emphasized Senator Brown's long-standing opposition to drug trafficking, declaring that he has "never touched an ordinary cigarette" and remains fully committed to supporting efforts aimed at eliminating drugs from Liberian society.

Calling drug trafficking a growing threat to Liberia's national security, Senator Brown urged citizens to unite in the fight against narcotics and warned against politicizing the issue.

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"The fight against drugs must be bipartisan and should not be used as a political weapon," the statement said, urging all Liberians to support credible investigations and national efforts to combat the drug menace.