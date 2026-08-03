Nigeria: Troops Exhume Remains of Community Leader Allegedly Murdered in Imo

The Nigerian Army said on Monday that its troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, under Operation Udoka and through the ongoing Operation Eastern Sanity II, have achieved a significant breakthrough with the recovery and exhumation of the remains of the late Chief Ibe Anyadu of Aggah Community.

Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, while making this known in a statement, said, "Chief Anyadu was allegedly murdered by suspected members of a criminal gang recently apprehended in connection with violent crimes in the region.

"This development follows recent intelligence-driven operations that led to the arrest of suspects responsible for the killing of a Nigerian Army soldier and the recovery of stolen service weapons.

"During interrogation, one of the suspects confessed to involvement in the murder of Chief Anyadu and volunteered to lead troops to the burial site.

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"On 2 August 2026, the suspects guided troops to a shallow grave within Umudike Forest, one of the criminals' known camps, where the remains of the late community leader was successfully exhumed.

"The exhumation was conducted in the presence of the deceased's family members, vigilante personnel from Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, and representatives of Aggah and Umudike communities.

"The family provided a coffin and ambulance to ensure a dignified burial in accordance with their customs and traditions.

"The Commander, Joint Task Force South-East, Operation Udoka, Major General Oluremi Ayobami Fadairo, extended his condolences to the family of the late Chief and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

"He further assured the family and the people of Aggah Community that justice will be served, as the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Headquarters Operation Udoka, as part of ongoing peace-building efforts in the South-East region, remains committed to dismantling criminal networks, bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice, and ensuring that victims and their families receive closure through lawful processes.

"The public is encouraged to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information, which remains vital to the success of ongoing operations."