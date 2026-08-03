Cameroon/Ghana: Cameroon Edge Past Ghana to Reach Last Eight At 2026 Wafcon

Cameroon beat Ghana 1-0 on Sunday night in Casablanca to move into the quarter-finals at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) while Mali relaunched their campaign with a 3-2 victory over tournament debutants Cape Verde.

Cameroon striker Marie Gisele Ngah Manga scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot during the first-half at the Stade Moulay Rachid.

Her third strike of the competition took Cameroon to six points from their two games in Group D.

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With qualification secured, Cameroon will on Thursday face pool makeweights Cape Verde who have lost both their matches in the campaign.

On the same day, Ghana will take on Mali for the other quarter-final berth from the pool.

Mali qualified for the tournament with Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon when the organisers - the Confederation of African Football - expanded the competition from 12 to 16 teams.

Mali relaunch campaign

Following their opening day defeat to Cameroon, Mali saw off Cape Verde 3-2 at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

Oumou Koné gave Mali the lead in the 29th minute but Cape Verde levelled through Eveline Nadine Pereira Varela just before the break.

Fatoumata Niakaté restored Mali's advantage just after the restart and Fatoumata Diarra made it 3-1 in the 79th minute.

But in the 88th minute, Alivia Kelly hit Cape Verde's second goal to set up a boisterous finale. However, Mali held firm.

Twin peaks: Morocco advance to women's Cup of Nations semi-final and World Cup

The top two from each of the four groups advance to the quarter-final knockout stages.

The four teams who reach the semi-finals also claim a berth at the 2027 women's World Cup in Brazil while the four losing teams will feature in a play-off for two spots at an inter-continental qualifier.

The WAFCON final will take place on 16 August.