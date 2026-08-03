Nigeria: Kidnapped Kebbi High Court Judge Regains Freedom

The judge's release was confirmed on Monday by the police, his family, and the State Ministry of Justice.

Faruk Bunza, a judge of the Kebbi State High Court, kidnapped at his residence on 26 July, has been released after spending eight days in captivity.

The judge's release was confirmed on Monday by the police, his family, and the State Ministry of Justice.

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The Police spokesperson in Kebbi State, Bashir Usman, confirmed in a statement that Mr Bunza was freed earlier on Monday and has safely reunited with his family.

"With the judge now released, police and other security agencies have intensified investigative efforts to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice," the statement read.

The police command expressed gratitude to the public and partner security organisations for their support over the matter. It urged citizens to volunteer confidential, actionable information to assist detectives in apprehending the bandits via the control room lines: 0903991187 or 07081074395.

Mr Bunza was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday, 26 July, by heavily armed bandits who raided his residence in Bunza Local Government Area.

The incident sparked outrage and panic across the state, drawing condemnation from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which described it as a direct assault on the Nigerian judiciary and the rule of law.

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