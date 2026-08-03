Liberia: Op-Ed - Liberia's Open Borders: a Door of Mercy, a Window for Chaos

opinion

Liberia has always prided itself on being a home for the tired, the displaced, and the hopeful. That spirit -- the open hand, the open border -- is part of our DNA. But in 2026, a humanitarian principle has begun to curdle into something else. Our borders, meant to welcome life, have become a high-speed funnel for something far darker.

What begins as "people looking for life" is too often ending as narcotics in transit, fraud rings, and cash-driven criminal economies that bloom where enforcement is thin and the money moves fast.

The pattern is not new, but the volume is. Many migrants who cannot break through the walls of Europe or America -- where visas are fortresses and smuggling routes are deadly -- have recalibrated their compass. They look to Liberia. And in the last few years, Monrovia's streets have felt the "inflation." Lebanese traders setting up shop beside Chinese contractors. Indians and Pakistanis running phone shops and import houses. Syrians, Europeans, and even Americans passing through. And beside them, a steady stream of West Africans: Burkinabés, Ghanaians, Nigerians, Ivoirians, Sierra Leoneans, Guineans.

Some come with nothing but a bag and a dream. They are tailors, mechanics, teachers. They fill gaps and pay rent. But riding in the same current is an undercurrent we can no longer ignore: networks that move drugs, move money, and move people with the calm confidence that Liberia's borders are porous and its cash economy is hungry.

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Discover moreNewsCity & Local GuidesPolitics You see it in the documentaries we watch about America's southern border and Europe's Mediterranean coast -- desperation meeting profit on the same road. Liberia is poor, but we have one thing that glitters in a poor man's eyes: the United States dollar. It is our legal tender, and that was meant to be a blessing. The dollar stabilizes trade. It keeps our market women from waking up to a worthless currency. But in a place where oversight is weak, a blessing can be weaponized.

Because the dollar is everywhere -- on the street, in the bank, in the back of a keke -- it is treated like oxygen. You do not have to beg for it. You do not have to launder it through three countries. You can earn it, spend it, and ship it with a speed that makes criminal planners salivate. In a dollar economy with inconsistent screening, the chase for American currency becomes a chase for power. And power, without law, does not build. It buys.

So a brutal kind of social sorting has taken root. Listen in the markets and on the radio and you will hear it. The "upper class" in this new, distorted economy are those who arrive with capital, with containers, with cousins in Dubai and partners in China. They open businesses, buy land, and build networks. Then there are the young men -- many from our neighboring countries -- who cross by the thousands on foot, on bikes, in overloaded buses, pulled by the rumor that in Liberia dollars grow on trees.

The headline is no longer migration itself. The headline is what migration is carrying. It is carrying supply chains for tramadol and kush. It is carrying fraud crews that run romance scams and cyber fraud from rented apartments. It is carrying money that finances everything from a street corner hustle to an international shipment.

And beneath the noise is a quieter, heavier fear. The fear that Liberia is becoming strangers in our own house. This is not xenophobia. It is a political and personal anxiety that if we do not govern who comes in and what they bring, we will lose control of the country's future -- not just land and jobs, but identity, ownership, and the right to steer our own story.

Discover moreHistoryCampaigns & ElectionsLocal News That fear cuts deepest when you look at our own children. The generation that should be inheriting the republic is instead weaving through traffic on motorbikes and kekes, dodging potholes and police. Too many are unemployed, untrained, and unseen. With no clear road ahead, desperation becomes the recruiter. Criminal networks do not have to knock on doors. They just wait at the corner. And sometimes the corner ends in violence, in overdose, in a body found by the roadside. That is how a nation begins to bleed out from the inside.

This is the cost of a border policy that moves people faster than it screens them. Our gates are open, but our eyes are half-closed. People and goods flow in, but intelligence, coordination, and enforcement lag behind. The dollar economy makes that funnel valuable. When money moves freely and no one is asking hard questions, transit operations do not just pass through. They set up shop. They rent houses. They hire locals. They multiply.

Over five years, that looks like more shops and more cash. Over ten years, it looks like reshaped markets, tilted politics, and a citizenry that starts to feel like guests at their own table.

The dollar was never the problem. An open door was never the problem. The problem is an open door with no doorframe. A currency of stability without a system of scrutiny. A welcome without a watchman.

Developed countries learned this the hard way. The United States and the European Union built fortresses not because they hate migrants, but because they learned that an unmanaged border invites both hope and harm. They paired open trade with strong customs, financial intelligence units, and border technology. They understood that sovereignty means choosing who enters, not shutting the world out.

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Liberia does not need walls. We need a spine. We need border posts that scan, not just stamp. We need a financial intelligence unit that can follow a suspicious dollar as easily as a market woman can. We need coordination with ECOWAS neighbors so that a man flagged in Abidjan cannot disappear in Ganta. We need jobs, skills, and justice at home so that our own youth are not the easiest recruits for the illegal economy.

On this 179th anniversary, we must remember: mercy without management is not compassion. It is exposure. Liberia can remain a place of refuge. But refuge must come with rules, or it becomes a refuge for the wrong things.

The door to Liberia should stay open. But let it be a door with hinges, with a lock, and with someone on the other side asking, "Who are you, and what are you bringing into our home?"

Because if we do not answer that question now, history will answer it for us -- and the answer may be written in a currency we can no longer control.